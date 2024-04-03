Ikka Set to Drop Explosive Album 'Only Love Gets Reply' with Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Karan Aujla!

MUMBAI: The rap sensation Ikka is gearing up to drop his new album 'Only Love Gets Reply' and it's going to be an absolute banger! And guess what? He's not alone on this ride! Teaming up with heavyweights like Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Karan Aujla, the album promises an electrifying fusion of talent that's bound to leave fans wanting for more.
The announcement of the album left the fans surprised when Badshah revealed the exciting collaboration during his recent concert, igniting a frenzy of anticipation. Get ready to groove, because Ikka and his crew are about to drop the musical bomb of 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.
