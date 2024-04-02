RadioandMusic
News |  02 Apr 2024 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Song Suffragettes celebrate 10th anniversary with icon Winonna Judd, Plus Madrid and Tae, Chapel Hart, Tenille Arts, Gayle, The Isaacs, Hannah Ellis and more

MUMBAI: Nashville’s longest-running, all-female, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, celebrated 10 years last night at Belmont University’s The Fisher Center. Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd was presented with the Song Suffragettes Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award which honors a woman who has inspired the hundreds of next-generation singer-songwriters who have performed on the Song Suffragettes’ stage. Wynonna also participated in an intimate on-stage interview with Kelleigh Bannen, host of Apple Music’s The Kelleigh Bannen Show, and performed some of her many hits along with a brand-new song called “Flying High”.

The evening kicked off with CMT and ACM Award winners Maddie & Tae who performed three number one hits – two of their own - “Girl In A Country Song” and “Die From A Broken Heart” - and one by The Judds - “Have Mercy”. After a welcome from the night’s co-hosts Kelleigh Bannen and Song Suffragettes’ Founder Todd Cassetty, a writers’ round followed with songwriting royalty Laura Veltz and Liz Rose who performed Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” respectively along with a cover of “Strawberry Wine” in honor of singer-songwriter Matraca Berg who was unable to perform due to sickness.

CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music Strategy, Leslie Fram then took the stage with Bannen to introduce the next act, Chapel Hart. The fan-favorite trio from Poplarville, MS performed an original called “Perfect For Me” and a moving cover of The Judds’ “Grandpa” which received an immediate standing ovation from the packed house. Long-time Song Suffragettes percussionist Mia Morris performed next showcasing her multi-instrumentalist and looping skills on her song “What The Hello”. In a lighter moment, Cassetty then presented Morris with an oversized award cup to celebrate Morris’ 268th performance with Song Suffragettes.

Another writers’ round featured some of Song Suffragettes’ earliest alumnae including songwriting powerhouse Trannie Anderson, Curb Records’ Hannah Ellis, and Runaway June lead singer Stevie Woodward who performed Song Suffragettes alumna Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck,” Ellis’ current single “Too Much And Not Enough” and a Woodward-penned unreleased song called “Stars On The Ceiling” respectively.

Next, Rachel Whitney, Spotify’s Head of Editorial, Nashville, joined pop sensation and Song Suffragettes alumna GAYLE on stage to introduce #1 hitmaker Tenille Arts. Arts performed The Judds’ classic “Mama He’s Crazy” along with two unreleased tracks - “call me when you get home friends” and “So Do I” which was penned by Demi Lovato, Sasha Sloan, King Henry on Song Suffragettes’ own Laura Veltz.

After Bannen’s introspective interview with Wynonna, bluegrass and gospel legends The Isaacs – minus brother Ben – and the Belmont Bluegrass Ensemble – minus the male members – took the stage performing an all-women bluegrass version of The Judds’ “Why Not Me” to an impassioned response from the night’s audience.

Wynonna and her band then wowed the crowd with stripped-down performances that included “What It Takes,“ “Love Is Alive” and “Flying High.” Afterwards, Cassetty and Bannen welcomed all performers back to the stage and invited all attending Song Suffragettes alumnae to join Wynonna on stage for an emotional performance of The Judds’ classic “Love Can Build A Bridge”. With the audience on their feet, the touching finale filled with 42 female voices brought tears to the eyes of many both on-stage and off.

Says Cassetty of the evening, “I never dreamed that 10 years after starting Song Suffragettes in 3rd & Lindsley’s tiny Backstage room, we would be packing the house of a venue like The Fisher Center. It is beyond comprehension that 450 of the most talented women I have ever met have now played our show performing more than 8,041 original songs. Last night was show #536, and I genuinely look forward to the next 536.”

