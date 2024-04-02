Reminder - April 4th - 6th - Calgary - The Electric Highway Festival 2024 w/ Anciients, Dead Quiet, Hombre, Buffalo Bud Buster, Empress, Gnarwhal and more!

MUMBAI: The Electric Highway Festival returns April 4th to 6th in Calgary, AB at Dickens (1000 9 Ave SW) for its 2024 edition with Canadian Juno Award-winning Vancouver band Anciients headlining the festival. They will be joined by various Western Canadian bands including Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback, Buffalo Bud Buster, Hombre, and Set & Stoned along with festival newcomers Prisoner, Passing Pluto, Mors Sanctorum, Gnarwhal, Black Daggers, and more! This is the biggest festival lineup yet with 23 bands over 3 days.

The Final Full Line Up by Day:

Thursday, April 4:

Hombre (Calgary)

Solid Brown (Calgary)

Set & Stoned (Calgary)

Owls & Eagles (Calgary)

Black Daggers (Red Deer)

Prisoner (Calgary)

Mors Sanctorum (Calgary)

Doors 6pm Show 7pm

Friday, April 5:

Buffalo Bud Buster (Calgary)

Flashback (Calgary)

Pharm (Kelowna)

The Bodies of Everest (Calgary)

The Getmines (Vancouver)

Blacksmith and Brewer (BC Sunshine Coast)

Atomic Yeti (Saskatoon)

Passing Pluto (Calgary)

Doors 5pm Show 6pm

Saturday, April 6:

Anciients (Vancouver)

Dead Quiet (Vancouver)

Empress (Vancouver)

Gnarwhal (Yellowknife)

Tebby and the Heavy (Edmonton)

Musing (Calgary)

Stone Spear (Kelowna)

Conjure Hand (Victoria)

Doors 5pm Show 6pm

The festival artwork was created by Saskatchewan tattoo artist Roman Corkery. Besides being a fantastic tattoo artist, Roman is also a talented multi-media artist. The Festival thought it was time to have a full-on space theme. With Roman’s love of creating space-themed art, he was the perfect artist to tackle the idea, and the result is outstanding. Be sure to follow him on Instagram @RomanCorkery https://www.instagram.com/romancorkery/

All festival tickets and passes are now available at presale pricing including 2-day passes and single-day tickets. 2024 Festival t-shirts are now available for presale as well. Order now to save some money and be sure to get the size you want.

Festival passes, tickets, and merchandise are available at https://theelectrichighway.ca/festivalstore/

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/events/327207160030277

The Electric Highway Festival hosts various genres that range from Desert Rock, Stoner Metal, Doom, Sludge, Trippy Psychedelic, Surf Rock, Acid Rock, Noise Rock, Fuzz Rock, Space Rock, Blues Rock, Heavy Psych, Heavy Blues, Southern Rock, Fuzzy Punk, Sludgy Hardcore bands and variations of any of the previously mentioned styles.

The 2023 edition of the festival featured Californian headliners Sasquatch, one of the event's past favorites, laying down their brand of fuzzy, kick-ass Desert Rock & Heavy Psych with direct support from Vancouver’s La Chinga who returned for their 4th appearance on the Saturday night. Black Mastiff returned to headline the Friday night with Calgary’s Gone Cosmic and HypnoPilot headlined the Thursday show with support from Citizen Rage. These were just a few of the wicked bands that played at this past year's The Electric Highway.

Live Video by SlimBzTV - Sasquatch at EHF 2023 - New Disguise - https://youtu.be/K8IXhd4ERY0

Live Video by SlimBzTv - La Chinga at EHF 2023 - Beyond The Sky - https://youtu.be/P741nkfJU7w

Live Video - by SlimBzTV - Owls & Eagles at EHF 2023 - New Expectations - https://youtu.be/G2jUjDHbp9k

The Electric Highway is excited to announce once again that New Level Brewing is not only the top sponsor but is also the preferred beverage provider for The Electric Highway and all the bands on the bill. New Level Brewing is a Calgary-based award-winning Craft brewery. New Level is known for bending the rules of the style guidelines to create bold beers that are just a bit different from what you may have had before. Specializing in unusual ingredients with eye-catching packaging, New Level’s craft beer and sodas are worth checking out. You can find New Level on all social media or their website at https://www.newlevelbrewing.ca/

The Electric Highway would also like to announce that Crooks Hollow Studio is their newest major sponsor. The festival is so excited to have them on board! One of Calgary’s newest state-of-the-art studios with top-of-the-line equipment will take a recording to the next level. Drummers will especially love this studio with acoustics tailored to create the perfect big drum sound. Crooks Hollow Studio will be providing top-level backline equipment to this year’s festival as well as technical support. Check them out on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/crooks_hollow_studio_/ or @crooks_hollow_studio_

The Electric Highway would like to thank all their media and service sponsors and partners. The festival would not be possible without them.

Last, but certainly not least, be sure to check out the Festival’s Expo taking place all three days at Dickens. The Expo features some of Calgary’s most interesting and unusual creators and unique small businesses. There are still limited spaces available in the Expo. Contact the Festival for more information.