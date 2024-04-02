Percept ICE produces a bespoke pavilion for Goa Tourism at SATTE 2024

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Company of Percept Limited, created a bespoke pavilion for Goa Tourism at South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE 2024) held at the India Expo Centre in Noida from 22 – 24 February, 2024. This was the fourth pavilion in the series of pavilions designed by Percept ICE for Goa Tourism, and the customized, eye catching design focused on ‘Regenerative Tourism’ and ‘Sustainable Travel Practices’ to receive rave reviews from trade and tourists alike.

SATTE 2024 saw an attendance of over 6,000 visitors offering them a glimpse into Goa’s evolving travel and tourism landscape. The Goa Tourism Pavilion emerged as a focal point for industry professionals and enthusiasts to experience Goa's multi-faceted offerings highlighting the enchanting offerings of the beautiful region including rural, adventure and wedding tourism, along with much focus on connectivity and women’s participation.

Percept ICE worked closely with the Department of Tourism – Government of Goa to conceptualize and produce an innovative and interactive 208 mtr. stall with an aim to highlight and promote the sustainable tourism products and practices of Goa. From interactive exhibits highlighting Goa's cultural diversity to engaging presentations on adventure tourism and eco-friendly initiatives, hinterland exploration, homestay policy, Caravan policy, spiritual tourism, and Ekadasha Teertha under the Regenerative Tourism theme, the Goa Tourism Pavilion offered visitors a comprehensive glimpse into the region's rich tapestry of experiences. The presence of over 50 esteemed hoteliers and tour operators further enriched the pavilion, demonstrating the collaborative spirit of the Goan tourism industry.

The inauguration ceremony of the Goa Tourism Pavilion was graced by the esteemed Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Shri. Rohan A. Khaunte. He took the time to personally interact with all co-exhibitors at the Goa Pavilion, conveying his best wishes for fruitful engagements and successful business endeavors throughout the event. The inaugural ceremony also saw the presence of Mr. Sanjeev Ahuja, IAS, Secretary Tourism, Government of Goa, Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, Mr. Shawn Mendes, OSD to Tourism Minister, Mr. Rajesh Kale, Deputy Director, Department of Toursim, Mr. Laxmikant Vaigankar, General Manager GTDC, Mr. Deepak Narvekar, Deputy General Manager, Marketing GTDC, and Mr. Mark Mendes, Member of Goa Tourism Board.

The interactive Goa Tourism Pavilion at SATTE 2024 enabled the delegation to forge meaningful partnerships and collaborations with industry stakeholders, and leverage public-private partnerships, further boosting tourism growth and enhancing Goa's position as a premier travel destination.

SATTE (South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange) offers a comprehensive platform to domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the travel, tourism and hospitality industry along with National and State Tourism Boards (NTOs and STOs). SATTE is recognized as Asia’s leading travel and tourism exhibition to conduct business, share knowledge and exchange ideas to accelerate the pace of the growth of the industry. SATTE is well-supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, National and International Tourism Boards, Indian and International travel and trade associations and organizations amongst others.