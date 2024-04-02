A Fresh Wave of Independent Music Hits in Town with YsoBlue's Debut Album "Shown In Blue"

MUMBAI: Emerging from the vibrant soundscape of the independent music scene, YsoBlue makes a compelling entrance with the release of his first album, "Shown In Blue." This groundbreaking album features six tracks, each a collaboration with different independent artists, showcasing a diverse range of styles and emotions.

Album Link - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWIGahCKVmj2J6LqTf9lXMbDFnEjFCHlH&si=1Kxd0uT9vTIw5RC9

"Shown In Blue" is more than just an album; it's a narrative woven through the melodies and lyrics, exploring themes of love, longing, joy, and introspection. YsoBlue, with his unique sound and vision, has curated a musical journey that promises to resonate with listeners, offering something genuinely refreshing and new.

YsoBlue, speaking about the album, stated, "Creating 'Shown In Blue' was a journey of exploration and expression. Working with such talented artists as PRATEEKSHA, YUNAN, KANIKA, YASH, and LARZISH was an incredible experience that pushed the boundaries of what we could create together. This album is for anyone who loves to dive deep into music and come out the other side feeling understood and uplifted."

"Shown In Blue" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join YsoBlue on this musical voyage that promises to entertain, inspire, and connect with listeners on a profound level.

Album Highlights:

CHAAP TILAK (feat. PRATEEKSHA SRIVASTAVA): A soul-stirring rendition that beautifully blends traditional motifs with contemporary sounds.

GLOW (feat. YUNAN): An upbeat track that radiates positivity, featuring the dynamic energy of YUNAN.

JAAGE (feat. KANIKA): A melodious exploration of awakening and discovery, enhanced by KANIKA's vocals.

NAI KHENA (feat. YASH NARVEKAR): A poignant ballad that delves into the complexities of communication and emotions in relationships, with YASH NARVEKAR's compelling voice.

EMOTIONS (feat. PRATEEKSHA SRIVASTAVA): A second collaboration with PRATEEKSHA SRIVASTAVA, this track navigates the depth of feelings and connections.

LOVE IT (feat. LARZISH): Closing the album on a high note, this song celebrates love in all its forms, featuring the mesmerizing voice of LARZISH.