RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Apr 2024 17:07 |  By RnMTeam

Composer duo Vivek-Mervin release their latest album VM Originals

MUMBAI: Leading Indian music composer duo Vivek-Mervin have once again come together for their latest album VM Originals. VM Originals – Season 1, consists of 5 fresh and electrifying tracks that will light up everyone’s playlist.

VM Originals features songs from multiple genres and soundscapes and showcases some of the finest young singers from Chennai. The videos shot are performance-centric and will showcase the variety of instruments, sounds, and voices in the music.

The album is digitally distributed by Divo, who is the official label partner along with the digital distribution partner. Divo is one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies and is now a part of Warner Music India. Divo has been associated with Vivek-Mervin for over a year and has played a vital role in their singles like Addictive, Na Na Na etc.

Divo will be looking after the digital music distribution and digital marketing along with social media amplification of the album. Divo will also help in influencer marketing and content creation.

The first song of the album – “Azhagiya Puyale” is out and creating waves on social media. Sung by Harsha Vardhan (son of popular music director, Vidyasagar) and composed by Vivek Mervin, the track speaks about how a boy’s complete existence is interwoven with the girl and how she has become the most important person in his life. It is penned by Krithika Nelson. The song is in the genre of rock and pop with a strong fusion of western rock elements and an Indian melody structure. The flute interlude in the song portrays the deep emotion between the couple.

“Azhagiya Puyale” uses guitars, flute, keyboards, and drums, and has a contemporary rock vibe.

Speaking on their new album, the composer duo Vivek-Mervin commented, “We are excited to launch our latest album VM Originals – Season 1 and bring to our listeners and fans a variety of genres in one album. The first song we released is of Pop Genre and the next in line is South Indian Folk, which will be launched in early April.”

“We strive to bring our best to the audiences with each track/album and we hope they will enjoy listening to this album also and continue to shower their love to us”, they further added.

Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo, “We are glad to once again partner with Vivek-Mervin and launch their album VM Originals. This is first season, and the entire team is super excited to launch this album. As the demand for regional music increases on digital platforms, we see this as a great opportunity to introduce new genres in the market, specially in Tamil music. Digital penetration of regional music has increased by multiple folds and we look forward to capture this growing demand.”

Tags
composer Vivek Mervin VM Originals
Related news
 | 19 Mar 2024

From Emraan Hashmi's showtime to Mirzapur: 5 iconic OTT tracks composer Anand Bhaskar gave us

MJMBAI: While the OTT space opened a wide door of possibilities, the shows on it captivated the audience, and a major factor in it was the tracks given by none other than Anand Bhaskar. The noted composer created tracks for several hit series.

read more
 | 22 Dec 2023

Darshan Raval treats his fans with a new single and an upcoming 10 city tour

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate as the singer intends to end the year and begin the next one, with a bang.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2023

Music duo Sachin-Jigar to perform at the historic Bali Yatra in Cuttack, Odisha on December 2nd.

MUMBAI : Touted as one of the biggest festivals held in Cuttack, Odisha, the annual Bali Yatra celebrates the ancient trade relations between India and Indonesia.

read more
 | 31 Oct 2023

' Sober ' 5th studio album by Ace aka Mumbai

MUMBAI : On October 27, 2023, the versatile artist, rapper, singer, composer, and music producer, Ace aka Mumbai, unveiled his highly-anticipated 10-track Rap and Hip Hop Album, 'Sober.' This monumental project was conceived back in early 2021, serving as a testament to Ace's unwavering commitmen

read more
 | 26 Oct 2023

Jawan actress & indie Singer- song writer & composer 'Sanjeeta Bhattacharya' unveils new short film for her song X Marks The Spot

MUMBAI: X Marks The Spot" delves into the intricacies of a relationship, where recognising and addressing its complexities can be a challenging journey.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

Red FM Brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ For The 17th Edition of The T-20 League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Tread more

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

Beyond Key earns recognition for "Great Place to Work" for the Fifth Year and "Top 25 Organizations for Building a Culture for Innovation by All"

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces its remarkable achiread more

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

top# 5 articles

1
A Powerful Union: BEADS and Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art Join Forces for "Climate Change & Art - A Green Perspective"

MUMBAI: To provide impetus to the conversation around climate change and sustainability, Bhubaneswar Experimental Art and Design Studio (BEADS),...read more

2
Cult Garage Rock Band The Woggles Announce New Album 'Time Has Come' Out May 31 on Wicked Cool Records; Pre-Save The LP and Get 4 Instant Grat Tracks, Including New Single "Hole In My Heart" Now

MUMBAI: Cult garage rock purveyors The Woggles will release the new 12-track album 'Time Has Come' on May 31st, via Wicked Cool Records.The album...read more

3
Techno Spirit at High Ultra Lounge - 6th & 7th April 2024

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance the night away to the electrifying beats of these talented DJs as they come together to create an unforgettable experience...read more

4
A Fresh Wave of Independent Music Hits in Town with YsoBlue's Debut Album "Shown In Blue"

MUMBAI: Emerging from the vibrant soundscape of the independent music scene, YsoBlue makes a compelling entrance with the release of his first album...read more

5
Song Suffragettes celebrate 10th anniversary with icon Winonna Judd, Plus Madrid and Tae, Chapel Hart, Tenille Arts, Gayle, The Isaacs, Hannah Ellis and more

MUMBAI: Nashville’s longest-running, all-female, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, celebrated 10 years last night at Belmont University’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games