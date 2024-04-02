Composer duo Vivek-Mervin release their latest album VM Originals

MUMBAI: Leading Indian music composer duo Vivek-Mervin have once again come together for their latest album VM Originals. VM Originals – Season 1, consists of 5 fresh and electrifying tracks that will light up everyone’s playlist.

VM Originals features songs from multiple genres and soundscapes and showcases some of the finest young singers from Chennai. The videos shot are performance-centric and will showcase the variety of instruments, sounds, and voices in the music.

The album is digitally distributed by Divo, who is the official label partner along with the digital distribution partner. Divo is one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies and is now a part of Warner Music India. Divo has been associated with Vivek-Mervin for over a year and has played a vital role in their singles like Addictive, Na Na Na etc.

Divo will be looking after the digital music distribution and digital marketing along with social media amplification of the album. Divo will also help in influencer marketing and content creation.

The first song of the album – “Azhagiya Puyale” is out and creating waves on social media. Sung by Harsha Vardhan (son of popular music director, Vidyasagar) and composed by Vivek Mervin, the track speaks about how a boy’s complete existence is interwoven with the girl and how she has become the most important person in his life. It is penned by Krithika Nelson. The song is in the genre of rock and pop with a strong fusion of western rock elements and an Indian melody structure. The flute interlude in the song portrays the deep emotion between the couple.

“Azhagiya Puyale” uses guitars, flute, keyboards, and drums, and has a contemporary rock vibe.

Speaking on their new album, the composer duo Vivek-Mervin commented, “We are excited to launch our latest album VM Originals – Season 1 and bring to our listeners and fans a variety of genres in one album. The first song we released is of Pop Genre and the next in line is South Indian Folk, which will be launched in early April.”

“We strive to bring our best to the audiences with each track/album and we hope they will enjoy listening to this album also and continue to shower their love to us”, they further added.

Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo, “We are glad to once again partner with Vivek-Mervin and launch their album VM Originals. This is first season, and the entire team is super excited to launch this album. As the demand for regional music increases on digital platforms, we see this as a great opportunity to introduce new genres in the market, specially in Tamil music. Digital penetration of regional music has increased by multiple folds and we look forward to capture this growing demand.”