Wynk Studio acknowledged for enabling independent artists in India

MUMBAI: In recognition of its outstanding contribution to the Indian independent music industry, the Indian Independent Record Labels Association (IIRA) has awarded Wynk Studio team for its efforts and significant contribution towards supporting and recognizing the Indian Independent Music Industry.

Wynk Studio has been organizing workshops, sessions and across the country with an aim to engage with independent artists and onboard them on Wynk Studio. Wynk Music has also created a special playlist with the songs of these artists to drive their discovery and streams. This has led to an increase in the number of independent artists from across the region joining the platform and finding a wider audience for their music.

In addition to this, Wynk Studio had five of its independent women artists perform at the Hornbill Music Festival. These women artists got an opportunity to showcase their talent at the prestigious music platform where the festival audience enjoyed the popular hits of these artists. Wynk Studio artists who featured at the music festival are - Raveena Paul, Reena, Sugandha Garg, Himani Kapoor and Bawari Basanti.

Wynk Studio — India’s largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists — now has over 2000 artists. Wynk helps drive discoverability for their songs, enabling the artists to monetize their music and build thriving careers in the music industry. The Wynk Music app functions as a great enabler to offer these artists a creative outlet while solving monetisation and discovery issues for them.

Wynk Rewind 2023 placed artists like Aditya Rikhari in Hindi, Mali in English, Harsha Prawin in Telugu, AR Anandh in Tamil, Dheemusix in Kannada and Raj Burman in Bengali as some of the leading indie artists of the year who have been trending on the app.

In 2023, Wynk supported the distribution of independent singles such as “Love Token” from Manj Music and Anusha Dandekar, “Billo” from Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi’s single “Pyaar mein Pagal”, along with helping independent producers build scale such as LGF Studios whose movie “Love All” starring Kay Kay Menon and Swastika Mukherjee was promoted on the platform.

Wynk continues to endeavor towards driving language and artists diversity on its music app and has been consistently adding independent artists and music from across languages to its platform. This year, 55% of sign-ups on Wynk Studio have been from non-metro cities including smaller towns of the North-East highlighting how the platform has been a great enabler for independent artists from all over the country, especially tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This also enables Wynk to deepen its content library with diverse languages that these artists champion.