News |  01 Apr 2024 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

The Netherlands Unite in epic fashion as Hardwell, Blasterjaxx & Maddix Release ‘16’

MUMBAI: Three of the biggest and most requested producers in the EDM scene right now in Hardwell, Blasterjaxx and Maddix join forces on this show-stopping new big room techno hit ‘16’ – out exclusively on Revealed Recordings!

Big room techno reaches its pinnacle as three of the foremost torch-carriers for the sound join up and produce a killer mainstage anthem in ‘16’ just in time for festival season. Hardwell, Blasterjaxx and Maddix are names that need no introduction in the EDM scene, as Dutch natives, and pioneers of the local scene in their home country, all three artists are established and at the peak of their powers. In a full circle moment for the big room techno sound, these three incredibly talented producers work together on ‘16’, a beautifully melodic yet industrial sounding mainstage techno cut, completed by shimmering synthlines and a droning looped vocal sample. ‘16’ feels like a seminal hit in the ever-changing and steadily bubbling big room techno scene.

DJ, producer, Revealed label boss and all around music mogul Hardwell is already on a solid run of momentum at the top of 2024, with some top quality releases like ‘Oldskool Sound’ and ‘Energy’ alongside Bassjackers already under his belt for the calendar year. Returning to the airwaves in March, the Godfather of big room techno brings his signature sound on ‘16’, as he seamlessly blends his unique sonic profile with fellow big room techno pushers in Maddix and Blasterjaxx. Following on from his sabbatical break from the industry in 2018, from which he only returned in 2022, Hardwell has been in unstoppable form. The Breda legend released his debut album ‘REBELS NEVER DIE’ and followed it up with a flurry of top-quality singles like ‘Loneliness’ with DJ’s From Mars and Tomcraft, as well as ‘Acid’ with Luciana, which have gone on to become some of his most successful and well-revered work to date.

Teaming up with Hardwell on this epic new release ‘16’ is Blasterjaxx and Maddix, two more of the leading names in the big room subgenre - as the three artists combine, they create a Dutch powerhouse of dance music euphoria. Blasterjaxx, an EDM production duo comprised of Thom Jongkind & Idir Makhlaf, have been making waves in the industry for some time now, thanks to their huge releases like their 2013single ‘Faith’ and 2017’s ‘Narco’ featuring Timmy Trumpet. Fast forward to 2024 and the Blasterjaxx boys are still doing their thing collaborating with two of the most sought-after selectors on this scintillating new mainstage sound ‘16’. Also, behind the decks, and one of the young bulls in the big room techno circle, is Eindhoven native Maddix. The ‘Ecstasy’ producer has been in fine form in the last few years, with singles like ‘Heute Nacht’ and ‘My Gasoline’ standing out from the stellar run. To put an exclamation, point on the momentum Maddix has built up, last year Maddix launched his brand-new record label XTTC in partnership with Revealed – a testament to his progress and work ethic!

Check out Hardwell, Blasterjaxx and Maddix’s new hit ‘16’, exclusively on Revealed Recordings!

the Netherlands Hardwell Blasterjaxx Maddix Timmy Trumpet
