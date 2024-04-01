RadioandMusic
Spy x Family movie hits UK & Ireland theaters in April!

Spy x Family Movie Hits UK & Ireland Theaters in April!

Calling all fans of undercover families and delicious dishes with world-ending consequences! The "Spy x Family" movie, titled "Spy x Family: Code White," is jetting into UK and Ireland cinemas on April 26th. This movie isn't part of the regular anime series but offers a brand new, action-packed adventure for the quirky Forger family.

The fate of the world rests on...a family vacation. That's right! The Forgers, secretly a family of undercover spies, need to win a school cooking competition for Anya. But it's not just any competition – they have to recreate the principal's favorite dish!

Delicious Victory: To win, the Forgers travel all the way to the region where the dish originated. Sounds like a fun family bonding trip, right? Wrong! Their quest for culinary success takes a wild turn, and their actions The movie was a smash hit in Japan, selling over 866,000 tickets and raking in millions of dollars in its first three days alone! As of February 25th, it's earned a whopping $40 million!

Fans of the original "Spy x Family" manga will be happy to hear that the creator, Tatsuya Endo, was directly involved in the film. He supervised the production, crafted the original story, and even designed the characters!

The same talented animation studios, WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks, who brought the "Spy x Family" anime to life, are back for the movie. You can expect the same stunning animation and action sequences you loved in the series.

Get ready to be pumped by the movie's theme song, "Soulsoup," performed by the popular Japanese band Official HiGE DANdism. The ending song, "Hikari no Ato" (Trails of Light), is by the renowned singer Gen Hoshino. It's actually a sequel to the ending theme song he did for the first season of the anime, making it even more special for fans!

So, whether you're a die-hard "Spy x Family" fan or simply love a good spy adventure with a dash of family comedy and a sprinkle of global peril, "Spy x Family: Code White" promises to be an entertaining and action-packed movie experience. Mark your calendars for April 26th and get ready for the Forgers' next undercover mission – one that might just save the world (or at least, prevent a culinary catastrophe)!

