Lawrence Lee headlines Bassis Asia & .TAG’s debut collaborative event, Pleasures of Anomaly

MUMBAI: Bassis Asia and .TAG Chengdu are prepping for the inaugural Pleasures of Anomaly event, coinciding with .TAG’s tenth-anniversary tour. Lawrence Lee will headline the night on April 9 at iKi Singapore, supported by Strange Weather’s YetPet, a collaborative performance from sound artist Fauxe and 3D fashion designer Rose Marie Sutanto, plus the eclectic and euphoric sets of Bassis Asia residents Cyda and Donn. <a href"https://mixmag.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7de869ec56f5031f85430b... more</a>
WELLNESS
The Weatherman brings a wellness oasis for partygoers in Singapore this weekend
Inspired by chilled-out festival vibes, the inaugural Channel: Forecast event aims to bring tranquility to busy lives. Suppoerted by Wild Pearl Studio, the event on Sunday will feature non-alcoholic herbal elixirs by Boujee Botanicals, an immersive dance workshop with Julia Vasko and The Weatherman himself plus chill sets from Bongomann, CuCiCuCi and Kin Leonn. <a href"https://mixmag.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7de869ec56f5031f85430b... more</a>
NEW RELEASES
Glossy Mistakes reissues celebrated underground compilation from 80s Japan
Featuring genres ranging from minimal to ambient, Zolo to synth-pop, this re-release by Spanish imprint Glossy Imprint, available on vinyl, offers a captivating glimpse into a bygone era of electric creativity and unconventional ideas. The compilation showcases nine influential Japanese artists from the 1980s underground scene like Cla-Sick, La Sellrose Can Can, and Picky Picnic, delivering a sonic palette that ranges from vintage video game vibes to experimental oddities. <a href="https://mixmag.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7de869ec56f5031f85430b... more</a>
EVENTS
Hong Kong: Feed the Dragon presents Outlook Origins Launch Party with Killa P
Legendary grime MC Killa P joins Feed the Dragon tomorrow as the official Hong Kong launch partner for Outlook Origins festival. With roots in Brixton, South London, Killa P's renowned gritty flow and collaborations span decades, including with Interplanetary Criminal and Deep Medi. Additionally, rising drum’n’bass talent YAN will perform, alongside MMEE, Ming Jai, and Illi, plus Feed the Dragon residents. <a href="https://mixmag.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7de869ec56f5031f85430b... more</a>
FEATURES
Mengzy Selects - 021 / March
Mengzy’s picks for March has got the works: a percussive 140 bop complete with a powerful message, hypnotic vocals chops with crisp drums, transcendent breakbeats and cheeky nostalgic samples…Nothing else to do but to dive right into 'em!
MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces its remarkable achiread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more
MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more
MUMBAI: Three of the biggest and most requested producers in the EDM scene right now in Hardwell, Blasterjaxx and Maddix join forces on this show-...read more
MUMBAI: Smile Foundation is hosting the 10th edition of the annual Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) in...read more
MUMBAI: Music in today's world plays an essential role in each life by leaving a lasting impact with the ability to captivate audiences and evoke...read more
MUMBAI: Crystalline synth lines, ethereal vocals, an addictive beat and some ASMR whispers - “Floods” is an alternative pop banger that hits like...read more
MUMBAI: In recognition of its outstanding contribution to the Indian independent music industry, the Indian Independent Record Labels Association (...read more