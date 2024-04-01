Lawrence Lee headlines Bassis Asia & .TAG’s debut collaborative event, Pleasures of Anomaly

MUMBAI: Bassis Asia and .TAG Chengdu are prepping for the inaugural Pleasures of Anomaly event, coinciding with .TAG’s tenth-anniversary tour. Lawrence Lee will headline the night on April 9 at iKi Singapore, supported by Strange Weather’s YetPet, a collaborative performance from sound artist Fauxe and 3D fashion designer Rose Marie Sutanto, plus the eclectic and euphoric sets of Bassis Asia residents Cyda and Donn. <a href"https://mixmag.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7de869ec56f5031f85430b... more</a>

WELLNESS

The Weatherman brings a wellness oasis for partygoers in Singapore this weekend

Inspired by chilled-out festival vibes, the inaugural Channel: Forecast event aims to bring tranquility to busy lives. Suppoerted by Wild Pearl Studio, the event on Sunday will feature non-alcoholic herbal elixirs by Boujee Botanicals, an immersive dance workshop with Julia Vasko and The Weatherman himself plus chill sets from Bongomann, CuCiCuCi and Kin Leonn. <a href"https://mixmag.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7de869ec56f5031f85430b... more</a>

NEW RELEASES

Glossy Mistakes reissues celebrated underground compilation from 80s Japan

Featuring genres ranging from minimal to ambient, Zolo to synth-pop, this re-release by Spanish imprint Glossy Imprint, available on vinyl, offers a captivating glimpse into a bygone era of electric creativity and unconventional ideas. The compilation showcases nine influential Japanese artists from the 1980s underground scene like Cla-Sick, La Sellrose Can Can, and Picky Picnic, delivering a sonic palette that ranges from vintage video game vibes to experimental oddities. <a href="https://mixmag.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7de869ec56f5031f85430b... more</a>

EVENTS

Hong Kong: Feed the Dragon presents Outlook Origins Launch Party with Killa P

Legendary grime MC Killa P joins Feed the Dragon tomorrow as the official Hong Kong launch partner for Outlook Origins festival. With roots in Brixton, South London, Killa P's renowned gritty flow and collaborations span decades, including with Interplanetary Criminal and Deep Medi. Additionally, rising drum’n’bass talent YAN will perform, alongside MMEE, Ming Jai, and Illi, plus Feed the Dragon residents. <a href="https://mixmag.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=7de869ec56f5031f85430b... more</a>

FEATURES

Mengzy Selects - 021 / March

Mengzy’s picks for March has got the works: a percussive 140 bop complete with a powerful message, hypnotic vocals chops with crisp drums, transcendent breakbeats and cheeky nostalgic samples…Nothing else to do but to dive right into 'em!