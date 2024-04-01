RadioandMusic
News |  01 Apr 2024 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

Jordan Fletcher announces charming upcoming EP Cuts & Covers out on April 12th

MUMBAI: Triple Tigers Records recording artist and rising Country superstar, Jordan Fletcher, has announced the upcoming release of his latest EP, Cuts & Covers - available on April 12th. Since amassing millions of streams from his early self-released songs like “Rather Be Broke” and “Hometowns Don’t,” Fletcher has become a go-to wordsmith by some of Nashville's most notable names such as Jake Owen, Riley Green, Megan Moroney and more. Now, as he continues to develop into a formidable artist in his own right, Fletcher has rerecorded some of the tracks he co-wrote that took the charts by storm alongside a cover of one of his personal favorites by global superstar, Post Malone.

Cuts & Covers EP Track Listing:

1. Where You Left It
2. Circles
3. Sad Songs For Sad People
4. When She Comes Home Tonight

Pre-Save: Cuts & Covers EP

The first song off the Cuts & Covers EP is Fletcher's version of "When She Comes Home Tonight," which he co-wrote with Riley Green and Ryan Nelson, and will be available on April 5th. The track was originally recorded by Green for his 2018 album, Outlaws Like Us, and has been RIAA Certified Gold.

