Unleash your techno spirit at High Ultra Lounge

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance the night away to the electrifying beats of these talented DJs as they come together to create an unforgettable experience at the High Ultra Lounge.
Hunter Game has been making waves in the music industry with their infectious club anthems, while Ma Faiza and Almost Human are set to bring their own unique styles to the stage. Known for her incredible energy and passion for music, Ma Faiza is sure to have the crowd on their feet through the night.
And Almost Human’s unpredictable journey through the music scene is bound to keep you guessing and grooving all night long.
So mark your calendars for the 6th and 7th of April and get ready to experience the best of Techno music in the heart of Bangalore.
The High Ultra Lounge situated on the 31st Floor of The World Trade Center is the place to be for all music lovers and party enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this 2 day festival that promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and good vibes. Get your dancing shoes ready and prepare to be blown away by the talent on display at this epic event.
Venue : High Ultra Lounge, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
6th April - Hunter game | 7th April - Almost Human & Ma Faiza are performing.
Price: Free entry for ladies | 499++ for stag & couple
Tickets available on: Paytm Insider & Zomato Live
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces its remarkable achiread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more
MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more
MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more
MUMBAI: Vasoline Tuner, a band from Southern California, is known for its unique blend of garage, alternative, psychedelic, punk, and more. Their...read more
MUMBAI: Nuremberg Germany's Melonball will release an acoustic EP titled eup•nea on April 12. The second single "Rage" (Acoustic) is now available to...read more
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated season premiere will take place on May 9th curated by Blanche London collective with performances by East End Dubs,...read more
MUMBAI: Australian rock sensation Greystone Canyon released their second album "Iron & Oak" this pat March 8th on Rockshots Records. The highly...read more
MUMBAI: Songwriter and musician KT Mack is continuing to grow his presence in Nashville’s music scene with Park Ave West Songs’ latest publishing...read more