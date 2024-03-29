RadioandMusic
Unleash your techno spirit at High Ultra Lounge

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance the night away to the electrifying beats of these talented DJs as they come together to create an unforgettable experience at the High Ultra Lounge.

Hunter Game has been making waves in the music industry with their infectious club anthems, while Ma Faiza and Almost Human are set to bring their own unique styles to the stage. Known for her incredible energy and passion for music, Ma Faiza is sure to have the crowd on their feet through the night.

And Almost Human’s unpredictable journey through the music scene is bound to keep you guessing and grooving all night long.

So mark your calendars for the 6th and 7th of April and get ready to experience the best of Techno music in the heart of Bangalore.

The High Ultra Lounge situated on the 31st Floor of The World Trade Center is the place to be for all music lovers and party enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this 2 day festival that promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and good vibes. Get your dancing shoes ready and prepare to be blown away by the talent on display at this epic event.

Venue : High Ultra Lounge, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

6th April - Hunter game | 7th April - Almost Human & Ma Faiza are performing.

Price: Free entry for ladies | 499++ for stag & couple

Tickets available on: Paytm Insider & Zomato Live

 

 

