Time to dive into "Raging Waters" w/ Australia’s GREYSTONE CANYON's new music video off album "Iron & Oak" Out Now!

MUMBAI: Australian rock sensation Greystone Canyon released their second album "Iron & Oak" this pat March 8th on Rockshots Records. The highly anticipated full-length is the follow-up to their successful 2018 debut "While the Wheels Still Turn". Known for their unique blend of tone, feel, and honest rock, "Iron & Oak" promises an even more captivating musical journey.

For those who haven't had a chance to check out the sophomore offering, the band is sharing their latest music video for the track "Raging Waters", a song that shows a different side of the band. They explain further:

"It’s kind of a Lynyrd Skynyrd meets Aerosmith track… starting with some slide and 12-string guitar and has a real classic rock feel. The song is about sitting up late at night and having conversations with those who have passed on. A kind of spiritual seance that connects us with those beyond this mortal coil. We have some guests on this track and sing some backing vocals, piano, violin, and viola."

Watch and listen to the video for "Raging Waters"

Since their formation in 2015-2016, Greystone Canyon has been committed to delivering a sound that is true to their passion for music. Their sophomore album, a stylistic extension of their debut, aims to capture the essence of who they are as individuals and musicians. The band hopes that fans will embrace the new offering and connect with the music on a deeper level.

Stylistically diverse, "Iron & Oak" features a range of songs, from immediate and catchy tunes to dramatic and epic compositions. The band has incorporated additional instruments, such as 12-string guitar, Hammond organ, strings, and piano, to enhance the listening experience. With a deliberate effort to provide a longer and more immersive album, Greystone Canyon moves away from instrumentals and interludes, presenting back-to-back songs.

The lyrics draw inspiration from various sources, including personal experiences, historical facts, and a shared love for the Wild West. Songs explore themes of reflection on youth, facing adversity, and choosing one's life path. Greystone Canyon draws from life's intricacies, weaving them into a tapestry of music that resonates with listeners.

Reflecting on the evolution of the band's sound, Greystone Canyon consciously expanded their musical palette, the album aims to encapsulate everything the band loves about music while staying true to their passion.

With "Iron & Oak", Greystone Canyon invites listeners to join them on a musical exploration that spans the spectrum of their influences. The band hopes that the album will connect with audiences on a profound level, offering a timeless experience that stands the test of time.

Greystone Canyon entrusted the mixing duties to Grammy-nominated producer Glen Robinson (Queensryche / Voivod), ensuring a masterful blend that accentuates the album's power while remaining authentic and dynamic.

Recommended for fans of Ozzy Osbourne, Led Zeppelin and Megadeth, "Iron & Oak" is available on all major streaming platforms at https://lnk.to/ironandoak and CD at https://shop.rockshots.eu/en/home/6850-greystone-canyon-iron-oak.html.

Music Video - We All Become Yesterday