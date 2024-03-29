RadioandMusic
Experience an Evening of Soulful Melodies with Ghazal Maestro Talat Aziz Live in Concert at The Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Indulge in an evening of soulful melodies as the legendary Ghazal Singer and Actor, Talat Aziz, is set to grace the stage at Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia on this Saturday, March 30th. Prepare to be transported to a world of musical enchantment as Talat Aziz serenades the audience with his timeless classics and mesmerizing performances. This promises to be an unforgettable experience that will touch your heart and soothe your soul.

Hailing from Hyderabad, India, Talat Aziz is a distinguished figure in the world of Ghazal music and entertainment. With a career spanning over four decades, he has captivated audiences worldwide with velvety richness of voice, earning accolades for his soul-stirring performances. Beyond his prowess as a Ghazal Singer, Talat Aziz has also left an indelible mark as a talented Actor and Composer. His versatility and artistry have been showcased in various TV serials, films, and music albums, earning him widespread acclaim and admiration. Witness the magic of Talat Aziz live on stage as he brings his extraordinary talent to mesmerize audiences once again.

Indulge in the world of musical enchantment this week with the maestro’s magical impact on the audience. This promises to be an unforgettable experience that music lovers will not want to miss. Grab your tickets from BookMyShow to secure your place at this magical evening of Ghazals.

Event Details:

Event: Talat Aziz Live in Concert
Date: Saturday , March 30, 2024
Location: Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia - Bangalore North
Time: 7:00 PM Onwards
Entry: Tickets available on Book My Show

