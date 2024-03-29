RadioandMusic
News |  29 Mar 2024 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

Enjoy the world of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ahead of its release as Saregama treats audiences to the entire music album on streaming apps

MUMBAI: Yesterday, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer was launched at a spectacular event in Mumbai. The trailer event by Netflix witnessed AR Rahman performing a track from the film ‘Bol Mohabbat’ live with Kailash Kher. Yashika Sikka also performed on ‘Tu Kya Jaane’, and a performance on Naram Kaalja was also done by a group of female dancers. Such was the excitement generated amongst everyone present at the event and on social media once the reels of the performances went viral that Saregama decided to advance the release of the whole album! So, on popular demand Saregama has released the entire album with the six original songs composed by AR Rahman on audio streaming apps and jukebox on Sareagam Music YouTube channel.  

The idea behind releasing the album weeks before the film's release is also to enable the audience to consume the songs and enjoy Chamkila's world. While the film releases on 12th April exclusively on Netflix, listening to the music album will only help viewers get to know Chamkila's music and relate to his legacy in a better way.  

Amar Singh Chamkila's album consists of 6 original Hindi songs in total which are composed by AR Rahman & written by Irshad Kamil. Baaja has been sung by Mohit Chauhan, Romy, Suryansh, and  Interpreet Singh. Yashika Sikka has sung Tu Kya Jaane. Naram Kaalja has been sung by Alka Yagnik, Yashika Sikka, Richa Sharma, and Pooja Tiwari. Vida Karo has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Mohit Chauhan has also sung Ishq Mitaaye. Bol Mohabbat has been sung by AR Rahman and Kailash Kher.  

With such stalwarts curating the album, Amar Singh Chamkila'smusic is going to rule the charts for a long time. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is on Saregama.

Watch Amar Singh Chamkila, premiering April 12, exclusively on Netflix.

Credits:

Starring: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra

Direction: Imtiaz Ali

Music : A R Rahman

Lyrics : Irshad Kamil

Script: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali

Producer: Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama and Window Seat Films Music on: Saregama

Production Company: Window Seat Films

