Ben Böhmer comes to Ibiza for One-Night-Only at Pacha Ibiza!

MUMBAI: German electronic music sensation Ben Bohmer is set to grace the iconic Pacha Ibiza stage for an unforgettable evening on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Renowned for his dynamic live performances and internationally acclaimed sound, Bohmer promises to deliver an unparalleled experience for music enthusiasts and partygoers alike.

Fresh from a series of sold-out tours showcasing his sophomore album, Begin Again, which has garnered over 135 million streams worldwide, Ben Bohmer is ready to captivate the audience with his latest hits, including the chart-topping track One Last Call. Renowned for his emotionally charged compositions and melodic progressive house beats, Bohmer seamlessly blends elements of atmospheric indie rock with hypnotic deep house basslines, promising a sonic journey like no other.

Joining Ben Bohmer on the decks for this special occasion are Parisian DJs Alex Wann, Mees Salome, and Mona Yim, each adding their unique flair to the night's line-up. Together, they will curate an evening of electrifying music and unparalleled energy, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this exclusive event in the heart of the White Isle. Tickets are available now, but selling fast. Secure your spot for a night of pure musical bliss and join Ben Böhmer and special guests for an unforgettable journey at Pacha Ibiza.