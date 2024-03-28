XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21!

MUMBAI: Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single "WOKE UP", set to release on May 21, available in CD BOX and DIGITAL formats. The jacket photo was also revealed.
"Woke Up" is XG's first all-rap song, featuring a groundbreaking style that combines 808 bass with unique East Asian sounds. The members' individual rap performances brim with personality, conveying a strong hip-hop identity and the indefinable quality that is the "Xtraordinary Girls."
JAKOPS (SIMON), executive producer of XGALX, embeds XG's unique philosophy of breaking stereotypes in the song, expressed through a line in the catchy chorus, "Woke up lookin' like this."
The jacket photo features a striking cover of a mouth with black lipstick, an original grillz design with the XG logo and fangs and a mosaic censor over the mouth.
XG’s 3rd single's title track "SHOOTING STAR" and its B-side "LEFT RIGHT," released in January 2023, have so far surpassed 300 million cumulative streams on music streaming platforms. The pre-release track "GRL GVNG" from their 1st Mini Album "NEW DNA," released in June of the same year, topped the US Billboard chart 'Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter,' and "NEW DNA" achieved the top position on the Billboard JAPAN 'Hot Albums' comprehensive album chart, marking the global rising artist XG's continuous leaps forward.
XG has also announced their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’," starting in May.
MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more
MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more
MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more
MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more
MUMBAI: The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today released 2023 recorded music revenue figures, reflecting 8% growth to $17.1...read more
MUMBAI: Framework, one of the world’s leading independent purveyors of underground music experiences, has teamed up with underground kingpin Solomun...read more
MUMBAI: Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single "WOKE UP", set to release on May 21, available in CD BOX...read more
MUMBAI: They’ve been racking up the sales and accolades since 1983, HONEYMOON SUITE has moved over 1 million records worldwide and won the JUNO Award...read more
MUMBAI: Infusing their sound with harmonies and catchy melodies, F.O.D. draws inspiration from legendary 90s predecessors like Green Day,...read more