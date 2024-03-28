RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2024 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21!

MUMBAI: Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single "WOKE UP", set to release on May 21, available in CD BOX and DIGITAL formats. The jacket photo was also revealed.

"Woke Up" is XG's first all-rap song, featuring a groundbreaking style that combines 808 bass with unique East Asian sounds. The members' individual rap performances brim with personality, conveying a strong hip-hop identity and the indefinable quality that is the "Xtraordinary Girls."

JAKOPS (SIMON), executive producer of XGALX, embeds XG's unique philosophy of breaking stereotypes in the song, expressed through a line in the catchy chorus, "Woke up lookin' like this."

The jacket photo features a striking cover of a mouth with black lipstick, an original grillz design with the XG logo and fangs and a mosaic censor over the mouth.

XG’s 3rd single's title track "SHOOTING STAR" and its B-side "LEFT RIGHT," released in January 2023, have so far surpassed 300 million cumulative streams on music streaming platforms. The pre-release track "GRL GVNG" from their 1st Mini Album "NEW DNA," released in June of the same year, topped the US Billboard chart 'Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter,' and "NEW DNA" achieved the top position on the Billboard JAPAN 'Hot Albums' comprehensive album chart, marking the global rising artist XG's continuous leaps forward.

XG has also announced their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’," starting in May.

Tags
XG WOKE UP Xtraordinary Girls Billboard JAPAN
Related news
 | 22 Mar 2024

Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of their debut, XG announce details of their first-ever world tour - XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL.'

MUMBAI: On March 18th, XG announced details of their eagerly awaited world tour.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2024

XG partners with Nike for 'Air Max Dn' collaboration!

MUMBAI: Girl Group XG, Riding High on Multiple Overseas Music Festival Invitations, partners with Nike for 'Air Max Dn' Collaboration!

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

XG Shines Through the Rain at Malaysia's 'SUPALAPA Festival 2024'!

MUMBAU: On Saturday, March 2nd, Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG achieved a remarkable milestone by performing at 'SUPALAPA Festival 2024,' held at the Resorts World Awana Genting Highlands in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This live performance marked their debut in Malaysia.

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

XG make history as first Japanese girl group to feature on the cover of US Billboard magazine!

MUMBAI: Today, XG appeared on the US cover of Billboard magazine, marking the first time a Japanese girl group has been selected for this honor.

read more
 | 25 Sep 2023

XG's Debut Performance at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix ignites the crowds!

MUMBAI: XG made their debut appearance in Southeast Asia at the music festival held on the Padang Stage of the "FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2023," which opened on September 15th.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

Delhities Swap Jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s Delhi Job Exchange

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more

BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more

top# 5 articles

1
RIAA Revenue Report: Streaming remains driver for Recorded music

MUMBAI: The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today released 2023 recorded music revenue figures, reflecting 8% growth to $17.1...read more

2
‘Framework presents Solomun’ will make history as the first public show to take place at Mandalay Generating Station, an abandoned power plant in Southern California

MUMBAI: Framework, one of the world’s leading independent purveyors of underground music experiences, has teamed up with underground kingpin Solomun...read more

3
XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21!

MUMBAI: Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single "WOKE UP", set to release on May 21, available in CD BOX...read more

4
Classic Rock legends Honeymoon Suite keep their promises on new studio release “Alive”

MUMBAI: They’ve been racking up the sales and accolades since 1983, HONEYMOON SUITE has moved over 1 million records worldwide and won the JUNO Award...read more

5
Belgian Punks F.O.D. releasing 6th album “The Once A Virgin Club” out April 5th Via SBÄM Records/Double Helix Records

MUMBAI: Infusing their sound with harmonies and catchy melodies, F.O.D. draws inspiration from legendary 90s predecessors like Green Day,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games