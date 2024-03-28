RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2024 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

QYOU Media India collaborates with Toonz Media to launch Q Toonz, a premium animation FAST channel

MUMBAI: In an endeavor to revolutionize the world of animation entertainment, QYOU Media India collaborates with Toonz Media, a renowned global animation creator, producer, and distributor to announce the launch of Q Toonz, a FAST animation channel. Currently live, across the Q Play+ app and over 130 smart TV brands, the channel will emerge as the ultimate destination for premium animation entertainment.

With a core messaging of ‘Unrivalled Animation, Timeless Entertainment’, Q Toonz boasts a content slate of over 2500 hours of high-quality, multi-genre animated shows and films. Designed to captivate not only children but also young adults, Q Toonz ensures a comprehensive and engaging viewing experience for families. From action-packed adventures to heart-warming tales, and whimsical comedies to gripping dramas, Q Toonz curates the best of animated content with high entertainment value. The channel offers nostalgia inducing classics such as The Raccoons, Wolverine and the X-Men, along with the latest animated sensations like GummyBear Show: GummyBear and Friends, Cat and Keet, Zoonicorn, Baby Einstein Classics and Sea Explorers, Pinocchio and Friends.

Speaking on the launch of Q Toonz, Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India said, “Our endeavor at QYOU Media India, has always been to expand the network’s portfolio, thus leading us to collaborate with Toonz Media. The launch of Q Toonz marks a significant stride for us in the Connected TV space. The introduction of our premium animation channel not only aligns with the thriving growth of the FAST category but also strategically strengthens our position as innovators in content curation. We are dedicated to delivering an immersive viewing experience tailored for audiences of all ages.”

Speaking on the partnership, P Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Toonz Media Group said, “We are excited to partner with QYOU to launch this FAST Channel in India which will be powered by 100% Toonz managed content. By leveraging their reach into various platforms, we are now in an even better position to offer high quality Toonz kids content to viewers in India to start with.”

Q Toonz stands as a testament to QYOU Media India's commitment to recognizing the immense potential of animated entertainment. This collaboration with Toonz Media aims to create a channel that transcends age barriers, offering an immersive journey into a world of endless imagination, creativity, and excitement.

Toonz Media has also partnered with Warner Bros Discovery, Peacock, Media Corp., SVT, Sky Kids, TIM Vision, RTVE Clan TV, TV Azteca, Amazon, Netflix, Viacom18, Disney, and Marvel.

Tags
QYOU Media India Toonz Media Q Toonz FAST channel
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

Delhities Swap Jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s Delhi Job Exchange

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more

BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Industrial Rock band GOMAD! & MONSTER contemplate human consciousness w/ new "Stillborn" music video & single, EP album 'Sickness' out April 26, 2024

MUMBAI: GOMAD! & MONSTER are an Industrial Rock band from Madrid (Spain). Their sound aims for the perfect synthesis of rock, metal, and...read more

2
Jyotica Tangri's Melancholy transforms into a musical masterpiece: Singer says, "I have superpower of artistic expression"

MUMBAI: Jyotica Tangri is known for her iconic songs like Pallo Latke, Ishq De Fanniyaar and O'Meri Laila in Bollywood. The singer has a vast...read more

3
RIAA Revenue Report: Streaming remains driver for Recorded music

MUMBAI: The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today released 2023 recorded music revenue figures, reflecting 8% growth to $17.1...read more

4
Classic Rock legends Honeymoon Suite keep their promises on new studio release “Alive”

MUMBAI: They’ve been racking up the sales and accolades since 1983, HONEYMOON SUITE has moved over 1 million records worldwide and won the JUNO Award...read more

5
Belgian Punks F.O.D. releasing 6th album “The Once A Virgin Club” out April 5th Via SBÄM Records/Double Helix Records

MUMBAI: Infusing their sound with harmonies and catchy melodies, F.O.D. draws inspiration from legendary 90s predecessors like Green Day,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games