QYOU Media India collaborates with Toonz Media to launch Q Toonz, a premium animation FAST channel

MUMBAI: In an endeavor to revolutionize the world of animation entertainment, QYOU Media India collaborates with Toonz Media, a renowned global animation creator, producer, and distributor to announce the launch of Q Toonz, a FAST animation channel. Currently live, across the Q Play+ app and over 130 smart TV brands, the channel will emerge as the ultimate destination for premium animation entertainment.

With a core messaging of ‘Unrivalled Animation, Timeless Entertainment’, Q Toonz boasts a content slate of over 2500 hours of high-quality, multi-genre animated shows and films. Designed to captivate not only children but also young adults, Q Toonz ensures a comprehensive and engaging viewing experience for families. From action-packed adventures to heart-warming tales, and whimsical comedies to gripping dramas, Q Toonz curates the best of animated content with high entertainment value. The channel offers nostalgia inducing classics such as The Raccoons, Wolverine and the X-Men, along with the latest animated sensations like GummyBear Show: GummyBear and Friends, Cat and Keet, Zoonicorn, Baby Einstein Classics and Sea Explorers, Pinocchio and Friends.

Speaking on the launch of Q Toonz, Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India said, “Our endeavor at QYOU Media India, has always been to expand the network’s portfolio, thus leading us to collaborate with Toonz Media. The launch of Q Toonz marks a significant stride for us in the Connected TV space. The introduction of our premium animation channel not only aligns with the thriving growth of the FAST category but also strategically strengthens our position as innovators in content curation. We are dedicated to delivering an immersive viewing experience tailored for audiences of all ages.”

Speaking on the partnership, P Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Toonz Media Group said, “We are excited to partner with QYOU to launch this FAST Channel in India which will be powered by 100% Toonz managed content. By leveraging their reach into various platforms, we are now in an even better position to offer high quality Toonz kids content to viewers in India to start with.”

Q Toonz stands as a testament to QYOU Media India's commitment to recognizing the immense potential of animated entertainment. This collaboration with Toonz Media aims to create a channel that transcends age barriers, offering an immersive journey into a world of endless imagination, creativity, and excitement.

Toonz Media has also partnered with Warner Bros Discovery, Peacock, Media Corp., SVT, Sky Kids, TIM Vision, RTVE Clan TV, TV Azteca, Amazon, Netflix, Viacom18, Disney, and Marvel.