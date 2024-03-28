From cocktails to party AR lenses, here are the Epic Ideas for Making the Most of Your Long Weekend Party

This Long Weekends (March 29-31) are the perfect time to unwind, relax and bond with friends and family. And we are sure most of you have plans to throw a party or go to one. To make your long weekend fruitful, we have compiled a guide to your long weekend party to with some quirky ideas.

1. Karaoke Party

An incredible playlist is certainly a necessity to keep the party going. Turn up the volume and let loose with a karaoke party that's sure to be a hit with guests of all ages. Create a playlist of favorite songs, grab the microphone, and sing and dance the night away.

2. Mix & Mingle over a curated “Cocktail Bar Menu”

Get creative with a curated cocktail menu where guests can mix and mingle while concocting their own signature drinks. Set up a variety of spirits, mixers, and garnishes for endless cocktail possibilities. You can throw together a list of classic hued cocktails like the traditional Mojito, Daiquiri, Martini, and Pina Colada - all based on a versatile and smooth clear spirit like the BACARDÍ Carta Blanca. For the less mixology inclined who prefer east-to-drink options - the BACARDÍ BREEZER range of rainbow flavors is the perfect answer to let your guests raise a toast, in your style.

3. Creative workshops

Indulge in creative workshops where guests can unleash their creativity and make handmade crafts or home decor. Provide supplies and instructions for projects like candle-making, painting, or pottery paired with sips of their choice.

4. Gourmet Potluck Feast

Host a gourmet potluck feast where each guest brings a dish to share. Encourage creativity and diversity with a variety of appetizers, main courses, sides, and desserts for a culinary adventure



5. Capture your party snaps using Snapchat's AR Lens

Elevate your party vibes and craft unforgettable, interactive memories using Snapchat's AR experiences. Share the fun and express yourself through a variety of party lenses available in Snapchat's extensive library. Whether you're feeling festive or simply want to let loose creatively, there's a lens for every mood. Choose from options like Let's Party Time, Pizza Party, Afterparty, Party with Trippie, Party Ready, Neon Devil Horns, and many more. Step up your party experience and capture the excitement with Snapchat's AR lenses!