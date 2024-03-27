Star Sports launches ‘Star Creators Network’; on boards key content creators

MUMBAI: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2024, is launching a first-of-its-kind initiative in India – the Star Creator’s Network – in collaboration with some of the most influential and promising content creators across the social media landscape. The endeavour seeks to bring together the cricketing universe with the world of content creators in a collaborative effort to deeply engage sports fans and digital audiences. It offers creators the opportunity to build content around themes and narratives relevant to #IPLonStar and have its Cricket coverage benefit from the creativity and following of the selected creators.

The endeavour entails several initiatives starting with an electrifying box cricket challenge “Ajab Gajab T20 Challenge” which involved select Content creators such as Abhishek Malhan, Akshay Gupta, Raj Varma, Thugesh and more playing alongside modern greats of the game like Steve Smith, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu and more, who’re a part of Star Sports’ commentary panel for TATA IPL 2024. The initiative was aimed at bringing out the sporting side of creators and the fun side of modern Cricketers, creating moments of rivalry and entertainment. All the action from the “Ajab Gajab T20 Challenge” will be aired on Star Sports Network on 24th March at 11.30 am.

Star Sports has also collaborated with Asia’s #1 YouTuber, Carry Minati. The 24-year-old Delhi-based creator who is widely loved for his satirical roast videos, parodies and gaming content will host ‘Cheeky Singles’ after Tanmay Bhat & his gang hosted it during IPL last year. The show entails Carry’s take on the week of Cricket gone by and on contextual themes emerging among passionate fans, presented in his inimitable style. The episodes will air every weekend at 12.30 pm.

Speaking about the Star Creators Network, Star Sports Spokesperson said, “Content creation and social engagement shape the way fans interact with their favourite sport. Our Creator Network Program represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to deepen the passion and grow fandom for the sport. By harnessing the power of creators, their connections/influence and providing them a platform like Star Sports, we can create compelling content that resonates with digital natives, helping foster deeper appreciation of the game we love and our brand.”

Star Sports has also teamed up with Madan Gowri, one of the top content creators in Tamil, to spice up CSK match-days. Madan Gowri will curate fan reels, produce vlogs and take fan questions, which he will get Star Sports Tamil experts to answer. Gaming influencer Ocean Sharma and Food & Travel vlogger Sahiba Bali have also been enlisted to present Star Sports' coverage of TATA IPL 2024.



As part of its Star Nahi Far initiative, Star Sports is also giving select content creators the chance to engage with IPL captains in a bid to explore never-seen-before dimensions to the Cricketers' profile.

The endeavour is not limited to established creators but also seeks to unravel emerging talent and help them build their profile as a sports content creator. ‘Dream Job’ presents a thrilling opportunity for aspiring creators across India, inviting them to embark on an engaging 8-week challenge centred around captivating themes of the IPL. The ultimate prize awaits the winner—an esteemed chance to become an anchor on Star Sports during the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This career-defining moment offers unparalleled exposure to the creator on a global stage.

Speaking on the lifetime opportunity, Jatin Sapru, the winner of Star Sports’ talent hunt in 2007, said, “I'm immensely grateful to be in this position, having won Dream Job in 2007 and now looking for the next anchor. ‘Dream Job’ isn't just a title; it’s a life-changing opportunity for content creators. It’s a platform where passion meets profession, where dreams find wings to soar. With the depth of talent in our country currently, I would recommend that everyone embraces the journey and cherishes every moment, for it's not just about winning; it's about the transformative power of pursuing what you love. I can also assure you that this is a ‘Dream Job!’"

In collaboration with Meta, Star Sports will also engage with content creators representing each of the 10 regions represented by IPL teams to expression passion, fandom and support. Star Sports aims to foster a deeper sense of community engagement while showcasing the vibrant diversity of the Cricketing landscape like never before.

These initiatives underscore Star Sports’ commitment to nurturing the thriving creator ecosystem and enabling creators to produce compelling content which resonates with sports fans as well as their own audiences. The ambition of the Star Creators Network will be to make the new season of #IPLonStar truly memorable.