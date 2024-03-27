RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2024 18:55 |  By RnMTeam

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter VASSY taps house duo Disco Fries to remix LP title track “Supreme”

MUMBAI: Australian-bred, LA-based singer-songwriter VASSY is powering through 2024 in glamorous fashion.

Following last month’s release of her 7-track LP SUPREME, VASSY has already received numerous impressive accolades - including multiple album tracks featuring throughout hit TV shows like Netflix's Selling Sunset, MTV's Teen Mom, and FOX's Beat Shazam. Her recent single ‘KRAZY’ also reached  #3 on the Dance Radio Chart and #4 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart.

This success should come to no surprise, as Supreme represents a culmination of VASSY’s past decade as one of the premier vocalists in dance music - a vaunted career that has seen her score a 14x certified platinum record for her David Guetta-collaboration “Bad”, a 9x platinum song for her Tiësto-collaboration “Secrets,” and become the first woman ever to win the EDMA Icon Award. These impressive accomplishments will also be appropriately celebrated with her upcoming performance at this month's EDMAs 2024, before being awarded next month at the Billions List Award from Australia's APRA AMCOS institution.

VASSY Live with Tiësto at Ultra Music Festival

Supreme is a project that showcases VASSY’s endless versatility, containing a tracklist that ranges from reggaetón heaters to heart-tugging ballads. Now, she’s welcoming listeners back into the Supreme universe with an extended introduction to this new era.

Today, VASSY unveils a remix of the album’s title track “Supreme” by renowned house duo Disco Fries. Drawing on their successful past collaborations - which include #1 chart-topping hits such as "Pieces" and "Concrete Heart” - Disco Fries smoothly integrate their house music expertise into VASSY’s explosive songwriting formula.

Filled to the brim with Latin House catharsis, “Supreme (Disco Fries Remix)” is a lively, infectious club reimagining of the original’s raucous, trap-infused pop sound. With this new remix, Disco Fries (who have also collaborated with industry tastemakers such as Tiësto, Tommie Sunshine, and Breathe Carolina) have crafted a dynamic reinvention without losing sight of the original’s uplifting spirit.

The remix kicks off with groovy horn samples, pulsating basslines, and a thumping kick drum, slowly building by incorporating the original track’s ferocious vocals into the Latin-inflected, four-on-the-floor beat. The track then drops into its intoxicating breakdown - a section that infuses chopped-up vocals and driving percussion rhythms to create a seamless fusion of pop and club sensibilities.

With “Supreme (Disco Fries) Remix,” VASSY and Disco Fries have joined forces to allow listeners to experience sounds from Supreme from a fresh perspective - all while further reminding listeners of VASSY’s electronic music bonafides.

Fans can catch VASSY playing out “Supreme” at her upcoming performances on Sunday, April 14 at the House Of Blues in San Diego, CA;  in Sydney on Wednesday, April 24 at the APRA AMCOS’ Billions List award show in Ultimo, Australia; and on Saturday, May 18 at BASS IN THE GRASS Festival in Darwin, Australia.

 

Tags
Singer songwriter Vassy Supreme music
Related news
 | 27 Mar 2024

Star Sports launches ‘Star Creators Network’; on boards key content creators

MUMBAI: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2024, is launching a first-of-its-kind initiative in India – the Star Creator’s Network – in collaboration with some of the most influential and promising content creators across the social media landscape.

read more
 | 27 Mar 2024

Top Music Composers Winning Hearts in India

MUMBAI: India boasts a rich tapestry of musical talent, and at its heart lie the music composers who craft the melodies that resonate with audiences across the nation. From soulful ballads to foot-tapping beats, these maestros have become synonymous with musical excellence.

read more
 | 26 Mar 2024

Armaan Malik and Marshmello take 13,000 Mumbai fans by surprise by teasing an unreleased track at a Holi concert in the city

MUMBAI: Fresh off the heels of his electrifying performance with renowned English crooner Ed Sheeran, singer-songwriter extraordinaire Armaan Malik has once again set the music world ablaze.

read more
 | 26 Mar 2024

Wynk Music users win a never before chance to meet International music sensation Ed Sheeren

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, organised the only contest in India which gave its users the opportunity to win an exclusive tete-a-tete with international artist Ed Sheeran.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2024

Are Armaan Malik and Marshmello joining hands for a Collaboration? Social media hints suggest ‘yes’!!

MUMBAI: Only recently singer-songwriter Armaan Malik delighted fans with a surprise act alongside English singer Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, in addition to an appearance alongside Lauv and Eric Nam at Lollapalooza India earlier this year.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

Delhities Swap Jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s Delhi Job Exchange

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more

BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Catch Yuvaa’s New Podcast: ‘UnstreeOtype’ featuring Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha, Rasika Dugal, one-week early on Amazon Music!

MUMBAI: Yuvaa launches a brand new all-womenpodcast - ‘UnstreeOtype’, which is available to stream one-week early on Amazon Music India. This funky...read more

2
Sons of Silver release lyric video for their newest song "Tell Me This"

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based band Sons of Silver recently released the first song “Tell Me This” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions out later...read more

3
Sunny Leone, Badshah & Armaan Malik perform with Marshmello, a record breaking 70,000 fans at Sunburn Holi Tour

MUMBAI: The recently concluded Sunburn Holi Tour, featuring the GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, and presented by Asia’s largest dance...read more

4
Wavemaker India and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. shine at the 24th edition of EMVIE Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The 24th edition of the coveted EMVIES, powered by TV9 Network, co-powered by The Times of India, in association with UltraTech Cement Ltd,...read more

5
LOUD AS HELL OPEN AIR FEST announces 2024 Lineup

MUMBAI: One of Canada's most beloved decibel-breaking extreme music events, LOUD AS HELL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL announces its most ferocious lineups to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games