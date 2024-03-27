Multi-platinum singer-songwriter VASSY taps house duo Disco Fries to remix LP title track “Supreme”

MUMBAI: Australian-bred, LA-based singer-songwriter VASSY is powering through 2024 in glamorous fashion.

Following last month’s release of her 7-track LP SUPREME, VASSY has already received numerous impressive accolades - including multiple album tracks featuring throughout hit TV shows like Netflix's Selling Sunset, MTV's Teen Mom, and FOX's Beat Shazam. Her recent single ‘KRAZY’ also reached #3 on the Dance Radio Chart and #4 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart.

This success should come to no surprise, as Supreme represents a culmination of VASSY’s past decade as one of the premier vocalists in dance music - a vaunted career that has seen her score a 14x certified platinum record for her David Guetta-collaboration “Bad”, a 9x platinum song for her Tiësto-collaboration “Secrets,” and become the first woman ever to win the EDMA Icon Award. These impressive accomplishments will also be appropriately celebrated with her upcoming performance at this month's EDMAs 2024, before being awarded next month at the Billions List Award from Australia's APRA AMCOS institution.

VASSY Live with Tiësto at Ultra Music Festival

Supreme is a project that showcases VASSY’s endless versatility, containing a tracklist that ranges from reggaetón heaters to heart-tugging ballads. Now, she’s welcoming listeners back into the Supreme universe with an extended introduction to this new era.

Today, VASSY unveils a remix of the album’s title track “Supreme” by renowned house duo Disco Fries. Drawing on their successful past collaborations - which include #1 chart-topping hits such as "Pieces" and "Concrete Heart” - Disco Fries smoothly integrate their house music expertise into VASSY’s explosive songwriting formula.

Filled to the brim with Latin House catharsis, “Supreme (Disco Fries Remix)” is a lively, infectious club reimagining of the original’s raucous, trap-infused pop sound. With this new remix, Disco Fries (who have also collaborated with industry tastemakers such as Tiësto, Tommie Sunshine, and Breathe Carolina) have crafted a dynamic reinvention without losing sight of the original’s uplifting spirit.

The remix kicks off with groovy horn samples, pulsating basslines, and a thumping kick drum, slowly building by incorporating the original track’s ferocious vocals into the Latin-inflected, four-on-the-floor beat. The track then drops into its intoxicating breakdown - a section that infuses chopped-up vocals and driving percussion rhythms to create a seamless fusion of pop and club sensibilities.

With “Supreme (Disco Fries) Remix,” VASSY and Disco Fries have joined forces to allow listeners to experience sounds from Supreme from a fresh perspective - all while further reminding listeners of VASSY’s electronic music bonafides.

Fans can catch VASSY playing out “Supreme” at her upcoming performances on Sunday, April 14 at the House Of Blues in San Diego, CA; in Sydney on Wednesday, April 24 at the APRA AMCOS’ Billions List award show in Ultimo, Australia; and on Saturday, May 18 at BASS IN THE GRASS Festival in Darwin, Australia.