Catch Yuvaa’s New Podcast: ‘UnstreeOtype’ featuring Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha, Rasika Dugal, one-week early on Amazon Music!

MUMBAI: Yuvaa launches a brand new all-womenpodcast - ‘UnstreeOtype’, which is available to stream one-week early on Amazon Music India. This funky and energetic podcast aims to shatter age-old stereotypes that society imposes on women. Featuring an impressive lineup of guests like Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha, Rasika Dugal, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Barkha Singh, and Suchitra Pillai, among others.
The energetically bold trailer of the podcast showcases 12 fearless women speaking their mind out about love, feminism, independence and everything associated with being a ‘stree’.
Embracing her beautifully bold self in the trailer, Uorfi Javed retorts, “I am earning good, I am very happy, I can make my own decisions, I can fart all day in my apartment”.
From breaking boundaries to breaking “streeOtypes” this podcast is all set to be a deep dive into all things feminism and more.
Stream ‘UnstreeOtype’ one-week early on Amazon Music!
Watch the trailer here:
MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more
MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more
MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more
MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more
MUMBAI: Australian-bred, LA-based singer-songwriter VASSY is powering through 2024 in glamorous fashion.Following last month’s release of her 7-...read more
MUMBAI: Yuvaa launches a brand new all-womenpodcast - ‘UnstreeOtype’, which is available to stream one-week early on Amazon Music India. This funky...read more
MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based band Sons of Silver recently released the first song “Tell Me This” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions out later...read more
MUMBAI: The recently concluded Sunburn Holi Tour, featuring the GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, and presented by Asia’s largest dance...read more
MUMBAI: The 24th edition of the coveted EMVIES, powered by TV9 Network, co-powered by The Times of India, in association with UltraTech Cement Ltd,...read more