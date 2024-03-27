RadioandMusic
News |  27 Mar 2024 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Catch Yuvaa’s New Podcast: ‘UnstreeOtype’ featuring Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha, Rasika Dugal, one-week early on Amazon Music!

MUMBAI: Yuvaa launches a brand new all-womenpodcast - ‘UnstreeOtype’, which is available to stream one-week early on Amazon Music India. This funky and energetic podcast aims to shatter age-old stereotypes that society imposes on women. Featuring an impressive lineup of guests like Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha, Rasika Dugal, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Barkha Singh, and Suchitra Pillai, among others.

The energetically bold trailer of the podcast showcases 12 fearless women speaking their mind out about love, feminism, independence and everything associated with being a ‘stree’.

Embracing her beautifully bold self in the trailer, Uorfi Javed retorts, “I am earning good, I am very happy, I can make my own decisions, I can fart all day in my apartment”.

From breaking boundaries to breaking “streeOtypes” this podcast is all set to be a deep dive into all things feminism and more.

Stream ‘UnstreeOtype’ one-week early on Amazon Music!

Watch the trailer here:

