News |  23 Mar 2024 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

Welcome Holi with THESE vibrant new songs to light up your celebration

MUMBAI: This Holi, T-Series is all set to add a splash of color and rhythm to your festivities with an electrifying lineup of new songs that promise to make your celebrations unforgettable.

From soulful melodies to high-energy anthems, there is something for everyone to groove to this Holi season.

Kick off the Holi celebrations with Sachet-Parampara, as they are here to elevate your Holi experience with

"Chinta Kis Baat Ki." This dynamic duo brings their signature energy and flair to this infectious Holi anthem, promising to wash away your worries and set the stage for an unforgettable celebration.

"More Kanha," is a catchy tune that promises to become your favourite this Holi season. Song by pop rock band Faridkot by IP Singh and Rajarshi Sanyal, and Sung by the talented Kavita Seth, this song is already making waves with its infectious beats and vibrant lyrics. Get ready to lose yourself in the joy of colors and spirit of festival with "More Kanha.".

Don’t forget to add a touch of freshness to your Holi playlist with "Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya." Sung by the talented Jaya Kishori and Neeti Mohan, this song brings refreshing vibes and vibrant rhythms to your celebrations. Get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi with T-series top hits that are already making waves. The song is composed by Raaj Aashoo and written by Seepi Jha.

Get ready to paint the town red (and blue, green, and yellow!) with these vibrant new songs this Holi season!

