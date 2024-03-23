RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Mar 2024 13:42 |  By RnMTeam

Techbank movies London unveils India’s first 360 VR experience for AR Rahman’s album ‘Hope’ from acclaimed film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

MUMBAI: In yet another milestone that elevates the music and entertainment industry through the fusion of artistic brilliance and cutting-edge technology, Techbank Movies London has launched India’s first ever 360 VR experience featuring the making of the album ‘Hope’, composed by India’s very own Oscar winner A R Rahman.

The album, which is part of the critically acclaimed film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, starring south superstar Prithviraj and directed by film director and screenwriter Blessy, forms an integral part of the film’s narrative that affirms the enduring power of hope over fear. This innovative project, realized in collaboration with Techbank Movies London and spearheaded by Adv. Subash George Manuel, sets a new benchmark in immersive entertainment,and can be viewed on Techbank Movies London’s YouTube page.

The online experience offers audiences around the world a unique opportunity to delve into the creative behind-the-scenes process of creating ‘Hope’, making them feel as if they were present during the making.

“This initiative is a testament to the creative spirit of its architects and serves as an inspiring example of the impact that can be achieved when innovative vision is combined with the latest technological advancements in storytelling,” said Subash Manuel, Founder, Techbank Movies London. “Working with A.R. Rahman and Blessy has been an honour. Their collaborative efforts have resulted in a musical masterpiece that stands as a powerful testament to the triumph of hope over fear,” he added.

As the project gears up to captivate and unify audiences globally, it celebrates the unifying power of music and storytelling. This venture underscores the capability of these mediums to bridge cultural gaps and connect people worldwide in a shared experience of hope and humanity.

The film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is inspired from the real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj), who goes to the Middle East to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert.

Tags
AR Rahman Hope A.R. Rahman Subash Manuel Youtube
Related news
 | 08 Mar 2024

Arindam's Kailash is ready to Radiate Spiritual Vibes

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Fame Music Producer Arindam Bhadra Bumba who's work always creates a stir recently released his instrumental Kailash. Kailash is a mesmerizing instrumental that depicts profound musical dedication amalgamated with spirituality.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2024

Introducing DJ Sheizwood Sanatani YouTube Channel and DJ Sheizwood Sanatani Band- A Fusion of spiritualism and entertainment

MUMBAI: DJ Sheizwood, renowned music composer and singer, unveils his latest venture, the YouTube channel "DJ Sheizwood Sanatani," poised to revolutionize the world of devotional music and entertainment.

read more
 | 13 Feb 2024

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, singer & songwriter Nisa Shetty releases her latest single "DRAMA"

MUMBAI: Brace yourselves for a musical rollercoaster ride as Nisa Shetty, the dynamic singer-songwriter, unleashes her latest sonic gem, "DRAMA."

read more
 | 09 Feb 2024

A.R. Rahman and Bharat Goel's Instagram collaboration sets new milestones in the music industry

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration that has sent ripples through the music world, music composer and producer Bharat Goel and the legendary maestro A.R. Rahman recently teamed up for an Instagram collaboration. This partnership between the titan of the music industry, A.R.

read more
 | 29 Jan 2024

Sagar Bhatia, Kailash Kher to Harshdeep Kaur: Singers who bring soul to Indian music with their alternative styles

MUMBAI : Music is a unifying factor for all humans irrespective of any discrimination and India is known for its own style of music.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop In Association with Dolby, IPRS presents an insightful workshop at Mayor Hall, Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Percept ICE produces a sophisticated and memorable Friends of Norwest event

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dive into the Enchanting World of "AAJA MERA BANKE" by Artist Gurman, debut single under Bajao Records

MUMBAI: Bajao Records, led by renowned singer Kanika Kapoor, proudly unveils the debut single of emerging talent Gurman Singh, "AAJA MERA BANKE." Set...read more

2
Techbank movies London unveils India’s first 360 VR experience for AR Rahman’s album ‘Hope’ from acclaimed film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

MUMBAI: In yet another milestone that elevates the music and entertainment industry through the fusion of artistic brilliance and cutting-edge...read more

3
Welcome Holi with THESE vibrant new songs to light up your celebration

MUMBAI: This Holi, T-Series is all set to add a splash of color and rhythm to your festivities with an electrifying lineup of new songs that promise...read more

4
Are Armaan Malik and Marshmello joining hands for a Collaboration? Social media hints suggest ‘yes’!!

MUMBAI: Only recently singer-songwriter Armaan Malik delighted fans with a surprise act alongside English singer Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, in addition to...read more

5
Dutch Producer Thysma Graces purified records with Shiver EP

MUMBAI: Following his collaboration Frostbite with Corren Cavini last year, Dutch producer Thysma returns to Purified Records with his first label...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games