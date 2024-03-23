Ready to paint the town red (or Blue, or Green)? Zomato Holi parties in Delhi NCR awaits!

MUMBAI: The air is thick with the scent of gujiya, and the sound of dhol beats is getting closer! Dilli walo, have you and your squad figured out how to rock Holi weekend yet? Dial down on the FOMO, as Zomato Live, the LIVE experiences and ticketing arm of Zomato, presents a kaleidoscope of celebrations guaranteed to make your inner child squeal with delight. Whether you crave a high-energy Bollywood experience or yearn for something offbeat, we’ve got something for everyone.

From desi dance parties to family-friendly extravaganzas, here's a sneak peek of what's in store:

Holi Rangotasav Season 6, presented by Pragyansh Management Services, is gearing up to offer an unforgettable experience at Four Points By Sheraton, New Delhi on March 25th, 2024 from 10 AM to 4 PM! Immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration filled with high-quality Holi colors, electrifying beats spun by a female DJ, a thrilling rain dance setup, and the infectious energy of a live Dholteam.

Get ready for electrifying music & a kaleidoscope of colors at Harmony Fest, India's biggest Holi musical bash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 25th, 2024 from 10 AM to 4 PM! Dance to dynamic DJ sets, witness a festive Holi fashion parade and relive your childhood in color zones & a foam party! Battle it out in the water balloon arena for ultimate fun.

Brace yourselves for a thrilling Holi battleground! Rang Rage 3.0brings the legendary Punjabi MC to Privee, Connaught Place on March 25th, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Get ready to move to the pumping beats! Unleash the colors, embrace the music, and celebrate Holi in style.

Holi Spirit 3.0 paints CRIC Nation Cricket Ground in every shade of joy on March 24th, 2024 from 11 AM to 5 PM. Dance non-stop to groovy Punjabi and Progressive music spun by DJs from all over India. Quench your thirst and hunger with tantalizing beverages and cocktails, and mouth watering food from NCR's top restaurants.

So, dust off your brightest attire, gather your homies, and get ready to celebrate a holi filled with music, laughter, thandai, and memories that will last a lifetime! Get scrolling and pick your ultimate Holi experience from 10 plus events across Delhi, only on Zomato’s 'Events Tab. Let's make this Holi one for the books!