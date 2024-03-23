Ready to paint the town red (or Blue, or Green)? Zomato Holi parties in Delhi NCR awaits!

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more
MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more
MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more
MUMBAI: Bajao Records, led by renowned singer Kanika Kapoor, proudly unveils the debut single of emerging talent Gurman Singh, "AAJA MERA BANKE." Set...read more
MUMBAI: In yet another milestone that elevates the music and entertainment industry through the fusion of artistic brilliance and cutting-edge...read more
MUMBAI: This Holi, T-Series is all set to add a splash of color and rhythm to your festivities with an electrifying lineup of new songs that promise...read more
MUMBAI: Only recently singer-songwriter Armaan Malik delighted fans with a surprise act alongside English singer Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, in addition to...read more
MUMBAI: Following his collaboration Frostbite with Corren Cavini last year, Dutch producer Thysma returns to Purified Records with his first label...read more