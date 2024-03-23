RadioandMusic
Dutch Producer Thysma Graces purified records with Shiver EP

MUMBAI: Following his collaboration Frostbite with Corren Cavini last year, Dutch producer Thysma returns to Purified Records with his first label solo offering in the shape of his two-track Shiver EP – out now on Purified Records.
 
 
Entering a blissful sonic realm, the title track floats across a soothing arrangement with twinkling keys and undulating patterns. Calling upon nostalgic melodies, this cut exudes a pure atmosphere with a timeless feel. Moving into Next To You, this vocal cut combines rhythmic percussion with enlightening melodies to complete the Shiver EP. Both tracks showcase the rising talent’s ability to evoke emotion with his carefully crafted sonic creations.
 
Speaking about the release, Thysma mentioned:
“My two favourite productions of 2023 combined into one EP; expect peaceful piano, subtle rhythms and some deep basses. I’m thrilled to put ‘Shiver’ and ‘Next To You’ out on Purified Records as my first release of 2024!”
 
Born and raised in Arnhem, the Netherlands, Thysma started experimenting with electronic music production at the age of ten. With years of piano practice under his belt, he seamlessly reflected his classical training into creating progressions on his laptop. Exploring different genres, the dance industry caught his attention at the end of 2019, leading him to study electronic music production at the Fontys Rock academy in Tilburg.
 
Shifting his focus to concentrate solely on music production, he launched his artistic career under the alias of Thysma. Finding early support from Mark Tarmonea, he began to release his first productions. In 2021, he went on to release his Shapes EP on BIACS Recordings, which helped to introduce his sound and talent on a global scale, with support from leading artists such as Sultan + Shepard, Nora En Pure, Mees Salomé. Catching the attention of the Ame/Laroc team in Brazil, Thysma played alongside names such as Above & Beyond, Mees Salomé, Cassian and more. Moving from strength to strength, Thysma’s melodic cuts have found homes on prominent imprints including Purified Records, Colorize and Immersed Recordings.
 
The Shiver artwork features a majestic image of a whale shark captured by Daniel Nicholson. Among the most iconic of sharks, the whale shark is the largest fish that exists today. The whale shark is found worldwide through all tropical and warm temperate seas, apart from the Mediterranean. Though they appear to prefer surface waters between 21-24 degrees C, they make regular dives down to 1000 meters. One of the biggest scientific mysteries is where the pregnant females give birth, though there is some evidence that the Philippines may host a nursery ground. Because of their importance to local tourism economies, whale sharks are fully protected in Mexico, Belize, and Honduras. Organizations like the MarAlliance focus on research, conservation, and community engagement to protect threatened marine species, including whale sharks and rays. The whale shark is listed as endangered according to the IUCN Red List.
Games