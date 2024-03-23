Are Armaan Malik and Marshmello joining hands for a Collaboration? Social media hints suggest ‘yes’!!

MUMBAI: Only recently singer-songwriter Armaan Malik delighted fans with a surprise act alongside English singer Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, in addition to an appearance alongside Lauv and Eric Nam at Lollapalooza India earlier this year.

Over the years, the talented artist has impressively established himself as a globally acclaimed musician and one of the most loved artists in India. Moving forward, amidst such immense fanfare, Armaan Malik is now making headlines for his online banter with American music producer and DJ, Marshmello, with netizens speculating another grand musical collaboration from the artist.

It all started when Marshmello posted a video on his social media handle saying, “On my way to India to celebrate Holi,” announcing his India tour. In response, Armaan Malik commented, “Mainu Ki Pata Yeh Kaunsa Gaana Hai,” to which the American DJ replied, “Paaji, see you in Mumbai?”

Additionally, the musician further heightened speculation by sharing the same video on his broadcast channel, saying, ‘Yeh awaaz Suni Suni lag rahi hai (Embed Screenshot) With Armaan Malik’s voice being heard in the video, fans eagerly anticipate further details and an official announcement from the singer soon.