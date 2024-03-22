Wasia Project Share New Single "Is This What Love Is?"

MUMBAI: Hot off the heels of a triumphant sold-out headline UK tour last month, Wasia Project, the musical duo formed by siblings William G. Hardy and Olivia Hardy, today share a new single "Is This What Love Is?", their first musical offering of 2024. Fans can stream the song here: wasiaproject.ffm.to/isthiswhatloveis

This genre-defying single explores a universal experience, delivering something that is as equally exciting as it is comforting, whilst picking up the pace following their recent singles. A cinematic anthem with a balance of subtlety and grandeur that has become the band's trademark, "Is This What Love Is?" further cements Wasia Project’s status as a must-see emerging artist continuing to forge their own thrilling path, destined to be the sound of a generation.

Wasia Project says of the single, "‘Is This What Love Is?’ describes the experience of uncontrollable emotions, like a car that’s going too fast with someone else behind the wheel. It questions sadness and doubt in all types of love, and the drama that comes with caring deeply for things."

The Philippines and Indonesia currently rank among their top 10 most streamed markets globally.

“achingly poignant love songs” - British Vogue

‘An outstanding slice of modern-jazz pop’ - Rolling Stone UK

“Defying genre, their oeuvre meanders between lo-fi bedroom pop, unfurling jazz, and classic-tinged tracks.” - Wonderland

“one of the UK’s most distinctive new acts…Their music blends elements of jazz, classical and joyful pop into surprising shapes that feel fresh and familiar at the same time.” - NME

Wasia Project - "Is This What Love Is?" (Official Visualiser)

"Is This What Love Is?" follows "Remember When", a poignant ballad released late last year, the exquisitely moving “My Lover Is Sleeping”, which was accompanied by a dreamlike animated visual by Patrick Atkins, and indie-pop gem "Petals on the Moon", a live favourite amongst the band’s fervent young fanbase. There was also a video for breakout hit "ur so pretty", a yearningly romantic piano-led ballad which melded the duo’s jazz and pop sensibilities to sublime effect. William is also known for his role as Tao Xu in Netflix LGBTQI+ smash hit drama series Heartstopper and the single featured in the pivotal final scene of the second series season finale, which aired early August 2023.

Formed in 2019, Wasia Project’s mixed British-Asian heritage and classical training have inspired them to have a global approach to pop, which dynamically melds styles and influences that cut across genre lines — and even entire hemispheres of musical tradition. In their songs, hushed bedroom DIY combines with classical intellect, and spiky disco melds with freewheeling jazz, in a merging that’s underpinned by the duo’s deep knowledge of distinct musical styles. The resonance of Olivia’s vocals are comparable to Rickie Lee Jones and Joni Mitchell in richness and maturity, and the band’s melodic complexity and achingly heartfelt lyricism channels the spirit of artists like Mitski, Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen and Aldous Harding, who they cite as influences on their sound.

The duo recently completed a sold out 7-date 2024 UK headline tour and will be supporting Tom Odell on his upcoming EU dates. They will be embarking on their debut US tour supporting Icelandic jazz sensation Laufey this April, followed by two headline dates in LA & NY that sold out in seconds. “Is This What Love Is?” is just the first piece in the puzzle of a new era for the band, stay tuned for much more.