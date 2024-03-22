Super Restaurant 'La Mar' sees global music legend Alan Walker attend the exclusive Pre-Launch party

MUMBAI: Global music legend Alan Walker made a special visit to La Mar at the exclusive ‘By-Invite’ Only pre-launch party held on March 20, 2024, and enthralled guests with a half hour special performance of his hit songs.

Also spotted at the exclusive pre-launch party was Guru Randhawa, Ananya Birla and other leading names from the corporate and entertainment industry.

‘La Mar’ is the brainchild of High Bliss Hospitality, a Joint Venture between Percept and Panchshil, and award winning culinary maestro, Zorawar Kalra, and High Bliss Hospitality, a Joint Venture between Percept and Panchshil. ‘La Mar’ heralds the first venture of the two business powerhouses, and marks a first in their joint hospitality endeavor pan India.

Located at NSCI, Worli, Mumbai, the 18,000 sq. ft. design and culinary marvel will present a bespoke blend of Mediterranean and European cuisine and specially curated multi-genre entertainment in a stunning ambience to cater to its discerning patrons.