19th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2024 concludes with a dazzling Red-Carpet Awards Night

MUMBAI: The national theatre fraternity and a diverse audience came together in New Delhi at Kamani Auditorium for a glittering Red Carpet Awards Night at the 19th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META). Instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, the week-long theatre festival held at Kamani and Shri Ram Centre auditoria, came to an end, celebrating the finest of Indian theatre from across the country. On Wednesday, 20th March, the festival bestowed the coveted META to the top 10 nominated plays from this year’s showcase in the National Capital.

Indian theatre’s most definitive and inclusive annual awards and festival gala - the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards - recognises excellence in theatre nationally. META is a much revered platform in the theatre fraternity since it recognises both on-stage and off-stage talent across 13 award categories. Like each year, META shortlisted over 390 entries representing diverse languages like Assamese, Bangla, English, Hindi, Hindustani, Malayalam and Marathi.The jury for this season of META comprised Indian theatre actress, casting director and writer Dolly Thakore; prolific and celebrated Indian actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda; eminent director, actor, acclaimed playwright and writer Mahesh Dattani; celebrated Indian actor, music composer, singer and set designer Raghuvir Yadav; director of the Serendipity Arts Foundation and Serendipity Arts Festival Smriti Rajgarhia; celebrated theatre and film actor Vinay Pathak.

META is also known for conferring the Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, renowned actor, director, and former director of the National School of Drama Ram Gopal Bajaj was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Bajaj's illustrious career has earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1996 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003 for his significant contributions to the theatrical arts.

Jay Shah, Vice President & Head, Cultural Outreach, The Mahindra Group, said, “The 19th META continues to set benchmarks in excellence as it puts on stage the finest of Indian theatre from the length and breadth of India. While the final awards are very important recognitions, all entries received at the META secretariat are testimonies of grit, dexterity and brilliance. The Mahindra Group welcomes all of this year’s participants to the META family and wishes all many more opportunities to Rise and shine.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts & Festival Producer, said, “Theatre is alive and kicking in India and continues to mirror societal challenges, truths and aspirations like no other art form can do. The 19th META is testament to Indian theatre’s diversity, popular appeal and creative expression. Our shows, across languages and themes, ran to full houses.”

Here's a complete list of winners that won hearts and stole the show at the 19th Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards:

1. BEST STAGE DESIGN – Raghunath - Bidyut Kr. Nath

2. BEST LIGHT DESIGN –Raghunath- Gautam Saikia

3. BEST SOUND & MUSIC DESIGN – Do You Know This Song? -Chayan Adhikari,Bindhu Malini N

4. BEST COSTUME DESIGN – Hayavadana- Melodi Dorcas

5. BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE) - Gopal Ure & Co - Tarun Bhattacharya

6. BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE) – Gopal Ure & Co - Nibedita Mukhopadhyay, Hayavadana - Pallavi Jadho

7. BEST ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE (MALE) - Raghunath - Bidyut Kr. Nath

8. BEST ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE (FEMALE) – Do You Know This Song? - Mallika Taneja, Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta-Mallika Singh Hanspal

9. BEST CHOREOGRAPHY – Agnisuta Draupadi- Maisnam Joy Meetei & Mehak

10.BEST ENSEMBLE - Hayavadana

11. BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT – Raghunath- Bidyut Kr. Nath

12. BEST DIRECTOR –- Raghunath - Bidyut Kr. Nath