RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Mar 2024 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Alan Walker announces his biggest ever India Tour with Sunburn

MUMBAI: One of the most influential figures in the electronic dance music scene, Alan Walker will be bringing his largest ever tour to India later this year, produced by Asia’s biggest electronic music festival, Sunburn.

Spanning across 10 cities, the critically acclaimed DJ and music producer will be touring from September to October of this year, covering places like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, Chennai and Kolkata.

The Norwegian icon will be touring in support of his WalkerWorld, the first installment of his most ambitious and ever-evolving project, a compilation that cut across genres as he beckoned audiences into an innovative and immersive chapter of his artistry. This initial release premiered in December 2023 and featured 10 tracks, including five new compositions, that transcended traditional sonic boundaries showcasing Alan Walker’s progression as an artist. The album opened with an inviting track, setting the stage for a diverse playlist. Collaborations with artists like Daya in “Heart Over Mind” and Steve Aoki in “Spectre 2.0” highlight Walker’s signature dance-pop style. In contrast, “Land of the Heroes” with Sophie Stray ventures into emotive electronic. The album culminated with “Darkride,” a solo track by Walker, ending on a cinematic note that leaves listeners eager for future additions. The project also marked a unique crossover into the virtual world, with the introduction of Alan Walker’s amusement park in Fortnite, aptly named after the album.

Alan Walker states, "I’m so excited to be back in India on my biggest tour ever and to share new music with everyone. Indian crowds always bring such amazing energy and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together. "

Karan Singh,CEO, Sunburn states, "We are ecstatic to welcome Alan Walker back to India for this monumental tour. His previous performances with Sunburn have been nothing short of spectacular, and we are confident that this tour will surpass all fan expectations. Get ready for an unforgettable musical ride!"

Mark your calendars for a historic live experience like no other! Registrations are now live only for pre-sale customers on www.bookmyshow.com.

At just 26 years old, Alan Walker has already made an indelible mark on the music industry. Boasting over 120 million followers across social platforms, 13 billion YouTube views, and 80 billion audio and video streams, his influence is undeniable. Walker burst onto the scene in late 2015 with “Faded,” a track that has since accumulated over 1.9 billion Spotify streams and 3.6 billion YouTube views. His success continued with hit singles and collaborations with renowned artists, leading to his critically acclaimed debut album “Different World” and “World of Walker”. With over 750 headlining shows, including Coachella and Tomorrowland, Walker’s journey is far from over, with WalkerWorld being his latest leap into uncharted artistic territories.

Tags
Alan Walker Sunburn music
Related news
 | 20 Mar 2024

Badshah unleashes his new album ‘Ek Tha Raja’ at an exclusive fan event hosted by Spotify

MUMBAI: Excitement reached its peak as rapper, record producer, and singer-songwriter Badshah, released his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja (translated as ‘once there was a king’).

read more
 | 20 Mar 2024

Nikhita Gandhi to Enthrall audiences at ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’ with first-ever Holi show in Bombay

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the versatile and velvet-voiced singer known for her captivating performances and super-hits , is set to grace the much-awaited Holi Fest in Mumbai, ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’.

read more
 | 20 Mar 2024

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative. For the first time in its history the DRM Consortium members will meet in the Middle East, in Dubai, UAE.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2024

Hopeless Records March Round Up, Scene Queen, Bayside, Sweet Pill & more

MUMBAI: Metal/Bimbocore starlet Scene Queen (AKA Hannah Collins) is not here to be quiet, and she is not here to apologize. With lyrics that come for the throat of misogynists and genre purists, Collins is not afraid to disrupt the peace.SCENE QUEEN – "FINGER"

read more
 | 19 Mar 2024

MEST announce new single "When We Were Young" (ft Jaret Reddick of bowling for soup) out April 11

MUMBAI: Beloved Chicago pop-punk outfit MEST returns with the new single “WHEN WE WERE YOUNG" (feat. Jaret Reddick from Bowling For Soup) on APRIL 11th!Pre-Save "When We Were Young" HERE:About MEST:

read more

RnM Biz

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop In Association with Dolby, IPRS presents an insightful workshop at Mayor Hall, Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Percept ICE produces a sophisticated and memorable Friends of Norwest event

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more

AI music startup Beatoven.ai raises INR 11cr in Pre-Series A round led by Capital 2B and IvyCap Ventures

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nikhita Gandhi to Enthrall audiences at ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’ with first-ever Holi show in Bombay

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the versatile and velvet-voiced singer known for her captivating performances and super-hits , is set to grace the much-...read more

2
Alan Walker announces his biggest ever India Tour with Sunburn

MUMBAI: One of the most influential figures in the electronic dance music scene, Alan Walker will be bringing his largest ever tour to India later...read more

3
Dive into the Enchanting World of "AAJA MERA BANKE" by Artist Gurman, debut single under Bajao Records

MUMBAI: Bajao Records, led by renowned singer Kanika Kapoor, proudly unveils the debut single of emerging talent Gurman Singh, "AAJA MERA BANKE." Set...read more

4
Holi Re Rasiya's fresh rendition elevates the spirited artistry of Maithili Thakur, Seedhe Maut and Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: After the success of first season, Coke Studio Bharat returns with Season 2, featuring an exciting line-up of artists and memorable tracks to...read more

5
Unlocking the colors of devotion- Manndakini Bora's Holi special "Rang Baanko Sawariya" celebrates the eternal love of Shree Radha ji and Lord Krishna

MUMBAI: As the festival of colours approaches, Manndakini Bora unveils a soul-stirring ode to the divine love story of Shree Radha ji and Lord...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games