News |  20 Mar 2024 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Nikhita Gandhi to Enthrall audiences at ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’ with first-ever Holi show in Bombay

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the versatile and velvet-voiced singer known for her captivating performances and super-hits , is set to grace the much-awaited Holi Fest in Mumbai, ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’. With her mesmerizing voice and a repertoire spanning across various genres, including Bollywood, pop, jazz and Indian classical and Indie, Nikhita has established herself as a prominent figure in the Indian music industry.

From "Qaafirana" to "Burj Khalifa" all her songs have resonated deeply with audiences nationwide. Nikhita's ability to infuse emotions and energy into her performances has garnered her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

Reflecting on her anticipation for the upcoming Holi gig, Nikhita shared her excitement, saying, “I am super, super excited, to be doing a Holi gig this season! It is going to be my first Holi show in Bombay, which I am super thrilled about. Holi has been one of my top festivals right from childhood..."

Talking about how it feels performing in festivals as a performer, Nikhita shared, “There is no greater joy than being on stage in front of thousands of people, and hearing them sing every word of every line of your songs! Festivals are where this magic happens and I am overjoyed to be hitting the stage and sharing this love with my audience. There is also such a strong sense of togetherness and camaraderie when multiple artists share the stage together at such festivals. It really makes the performance and experience even more special and I am shocked, grateful and humbled that I get to showcase my music on such large platforms and these memories are for life and keep me inspired to make more and more music!”.

She fondly reminisced about her childhood experiences with Holi, expressing, "As a child, this was one of my favorite festivals! I would be the first kid downstairs with my 'pichkari' and my ammunition of colours and the last one to leave, literally the last one every single time!“

The much-anticipated ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’ is scheduled to take place on 25th March at JVPD ground, Juhu. Presented by Jim Beam, the tickets for the show are available on ‘Paytm Insider’ & ‘Paytm App’. As Nikhita Gandhi takes the stage to celebrate the festival of colors with her fans, attendees can expect an electrifying performance filled with joy, nostalgia, and vibrant melodies. It promises to be an unforgettable experience, marking Nikhita's inaugural Holi show in the bustling city of Bombay.

 

