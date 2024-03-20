DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative. For the first time in its history the DRM Consortium members will meet in the Middle East, in Dubai, UAE. The annual meeting of the DRM Consortium will be proceeded, for the first time, by a special and engaging workshop.

On May 19th 1100-1300, local time, participants from all over the world have been invited to a “DRM Masterclass” on the DRM standard. The event will include a clear and simple presentation of the DRM standard and the best steps for its implementation, with enough time set aside for questions and brief demonstrations.

The “DRM – the What, Why and How” Masterclass is open to registered guests and will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel .

On the May 19th the DRM General Assembly will start at the same Radisson Blu conference hall (1400-1700). One of the highlights will be the technical update and the review of the automotive group.

May 20th (0930-1600) will be a full, interactive, general meeting where ample time will be allocated to geographic presentations and exciting receiver updates. This will be a unique opportunity for the Consortium to review all the DRM activities marking a very successful year, to invite VIPs to contribute with their views on digital radio and to involve all participants in strategic discussion sessions. All those present will have a chance during the sessions and break times to network and meet established and new members from key DRM regions.