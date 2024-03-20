RadioandMusic
News |  20 Mar 2024 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Dive into the Enchanting World of "AAJA MERA BANKE" by Artist Gurman, debut single under Bajao Records

MUMBAI: Bajao Records, led by renowned singer Kanika Kapoor, proudly unveils the debut single of emerging talent Gurman Singh, "AAJA MERA BANKE." Set to captivate audiences with its mesmerising melody and heartfelt lyrics, this enchanting ode to the delicate dance of fresh love marks Gurman's entrance into the music industry with resounding promise.

Gurman Singh, already a familiar name on Instagram for his soul-stirring covers of Bollywood songs, brings his distinctive emotional quality and acoustic prowess to "AAJA MERA BANKE." The song's poignant lyrics paint a vivid picture of the fragility inherent in matters of the heart, inviting listeners to experience the ethereal highs and heart-stopping moments of love's bittersweet journey.

With seamless transitions through a rollercoaster of emotions, "AAJA MERA BANKE" resonates deeply with anyone who has savoured the joy of love's beginning and endured the ache of its goodbye. Gurman's soulful voice, coupled with the song's soothing melody, promises to leave a lasting imprint on the hearts of listeners. "Aaja mera banke" is a song that holds a special place in my heart. As my debut, it encapsulates a myriad of emotions both within the song itself and in real life. The journey of creating this song has been a rollercoaster, as I aimed for it to linger in the minds of listeners after just one listen.” Says Gurman Singh.

He adds, “The song depicts the struggle of someone unable to come to terms with heartbreak. They are haunted by memories and trapped in illusions until reality inevitably strikes. It narrates the shift from a two-sided love story to a one-sided one. My goal is to convey this story through my voice.” "We are thrilled to introduce Gurman and his debut single, 'AAJA MERA BANKE,' to the world. This song has personally touched me and cannot wait for the world to experience this magic," says Kanika Kapoor, founder of Bajao Records.

“His talent and passion shine through in every note, and we believe this song will touch the hearts of audiences far and wide." Experience the magic of "AAJA MERA BANKE" by Gurman Singh, available on all major streaming platforms on 20th March, 2024. For interviews, inquiries, or promotional opportunities, please contact us at info@kushpr.in Follow Gurman on Instagram [@Gurmansinghofficial] for updates and behind-the-scenes exclusives. About Bajao Records: Bajao Records is a leading music label founded by ren.

