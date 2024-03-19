Holi Re Rasiya's fresh rendition elevates the spirited artistry of Maithili Thakur, Seedhe Maut and Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: After the success of first season, Coke Studio Bharat returns with Season 2, featuring an exciting line-up of artists and memorable tracks to celebrate the rich roots of Bharat. In its pursuit to amplify the global success achieved in the inaugural session, Coke Studio Bharat is primed to enrich #ApnaSunao with a fresh infusion of visual storytelling in Season 2. As Holi approaches, Coke Studio Bharat continues its tradition of delivering vibrant celebrations with the revival of Holi Re Rasiya. This track, originally launched last year, has been given a new lease of life, embodying the spirit of unity, community, and the essence of a safe and consent-first Holi celebration. The song features Maithili Thakur & Seedhe Maut and builds upon the success of its previous Holi hit, capturing the spirit of the festival of colours.

Following the electrifying debut of Magic by Diljit Dosanjh and The Quick Style, anticipation is building for the next track of the season. In its second season, Coke Studio Bharat is set to redefine the cultural essence of Holi, injecting a breath of fresh air into the celebrated track, Holi Re Rasiya, by giving it a cool new visual identity and contemporary vibes while staying true to its thematic core. With a keen eye on infusing a youthful twist, this track resonates seamlessly with the Gen Z audience, seamlessly blending traditional melodies with a cutting-edge soundscape. Coca-Cola's commitment to inclusivity and unity takes centre stage as this rendition becomes a beacon for celebrating the festival safely, prioritizing a consent-first approach. It's a call to embrace diversity, foster community spirit, and unite through the sheer power of music.

Maithili Thakur's soulful rendition infuses the traditional tunes with renewed Vigor, staying true to her cultural roots. Seedhe Maut takes centre stage with dynamic rap verses, resonating with the vibrant spirit of the Gen Z audience. This track exudes an essence of joy and inclusivity through a unique collaboration with the creator community. The platform brings in insights from creators such as Sonal Devraj, Saransh Golia, Saloni Gaur, and Kashika Sisodia, each lending their distinctive touch to various facets of the song, be it dance, food, comedy, or lifestyle. These collaborative efforts not only infuse diverse nuances but also elevate the cultural narrative, resulting in a vibrant and dynamic rendition of the iconic song. The final composition beautifully captures the essence of the festival, portraying its colourful splendour in an enriched and culturally resonant manner.

Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 redefines the musical experience, pioneering in visual storytelling, the season aims to captivate and expand its narrative reach. Celebrating India's musical diversity, the season is curated with a Gen Z focus on emotions—happiness, sadness, and the fast-paced nature of life. Led by creative architect Ankur Tewari, the stellar team includes renowned lyricists Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir, alongside award-winning sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh.

Speaking about the song and Coke Studio Bharat 2, Maithili who recently bagged the title of Cultural Ambassador of the Year at the National Creators Award shared, "Being part of the recreation of 'Holi Re Rasiya' for Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 has been an incredible journey. Working with the amazing team at Coke Studio Bharat has been nothing short of magical. Excited to share our love for music and Holi in this special way."

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said “Coke Studio, a globally acclaimed platform, has always aimed to celebrate authentic regional music. Musical traditions from multiple regions in India are at an inflexion point not only in India but even globally. Coke Studio Bharat connects the truly distinct cultural dots of various regions in the country with artists whose music is defined by their roots. They are the real stars of the season, giving regional music a bigger impetus.”

Listeners can tune into Coke Studio Bharat across all audio OTT platforms including Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music etc. with creation & distribution managed by UMI. UMI has collaborated with Colosceum Media for video production, breathing life into Ankur Tewari's vision.