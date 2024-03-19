Get soaked in the colours of music with Fagunotsav

MUMBAI: Holi is all about colours and what can be a better way of celebrating the festival than enjoying the colours of Indian classical music. Aficionados of the genre can attend the third edition of Fagunotsav, a homage to the month of Phalguna (the month when Holi is celebrated). It’s also about celebrating the Indian tradition, heralding the arrival of spring and the harvest season. With meticulously curated ragas, the festival, to be held at Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Dadar (W), Mumbai, on March 23, from 4.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., sets the stage for a vibrant musical journey through our cultural heritage.

Organised by Dhaani Music and Cultural Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Indian classical music, the event will feature a promising line-up that includes Kathak dancer Pandit Rajendra Gangani, tabla maestro Pandit Kumar Bose, celebrated vocalist Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar, Santoor maestro Pandit Ranjeet Pathak and tabla maestro Pandit Ajeet Pathak. Accompanying these artistes would be musicians Vinayak Netke, Sandeep Mishra, Siddhesh Bicholkar and Manoj Desai.

Pandit Bose says, “I am deeply honoured to be a part of Fagunotsav, a celebration that not only showcases the brilliance of Indian classical music but also pays homage to the vibrant spirit of our cultural heritage. Through this festival, we aim to transport the audience into a realm of sublime beauty and rhythmic ecstasy.”

Talking about the relevance of the event, Pandit Panshikar adds, “Spring is not just a season; it’s a metaphor for renewal and rejuvenation. Fagunotsav embodies this spirit, offering a platform for artistes to weave melodies that resonate with the essence of the season. I am thrilled to be a part of this celebration of life and music.”

Pandit Pathak feels that the “santoor has a unique ability to evoke the colours and fragrances of spring”. He shares, “In Fagunotsav, we strive to harness this power to create an immersive musical experience that transports the audience to the blooming landscapes of our imagination.”

Pandit Gangani goes on to share how Kathak is his medium to “celebrate life’s rhythms and emotions”. He says, “As we come together for Fagunotsav, let us revel in the joy of movement and melody, ushering in the season of abundance and growth.”

Fagunotsav will be held at Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Dadar (W), Mumbai, on March 23, from 4.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com.