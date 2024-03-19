RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Mar 2024 20:13 |  By RnMTeam

Get soaked in the colours of music with Fagunotsav

MUMBAI: Holi is all about colours and what can be a better way of celebrating the festival than enjoying the colours of Indian classical music. Aficionados of the genre can attend the third edition of Fagunotsav, a homage to the month of Phalguna (the month when Holi is celebrated). It’s also about celebrating the Indian tradition, heralding the arrival of spring and the harvest season. With meticulously curated ragas, the festival, to be held at Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Dadar (W), Mumbai, on March 23, from 4.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., sets the stage for a vibrant musical journey through our cultural heritage.

Organised by Dhaani Music and Cultural Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Indian classical music, the event will feature a promising line-up that includes Kathak dancer Pandit Rajendra Gangani, tabla maestro Pandit Kumar Bose, celebrated vocalist Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar, Santoor maestro Pandit Ranjeet Pathak and tabla maestro Pandit Ajeet Pathak. Accompanying these artistes would be musicians Vinayak Netke, Sandeep Mishra, Siddhesh Bicholkar and Manoj Desai.

Pandit Bose says, “I am deeply honoured to be a part of Fagunotsav, a celebration that not only showcases the brilliance of Indian classical music but also pays homage to the vibrant spirit of our cultural heritage. Through this festival, we aim to transport the audience into a realm of sublime beauty and rhythmic ecstasy.”

Talking about the relevance of the event, Pandit Panshikar adds, “Spring is not just a season; it’s a metaphor for renewal and rejuvenation. Fagunotsav embodies this spirit, offering a platform for artistes to weave melodies that resonate with the essence of the season. I am thrilled to be a part of this celebration of life and music.”

Pandit Pathak feels that the “santoor has a unique ability to evoke the colours and fragrances of spring”. He shares, “In Fagunotsav, we strive to harness this power to create an immersive musical experience that transports the audience to the blooming landscapes of our imagination.”

Pandit Gangani goes on to share how Kathak is his medium to “celebrate life’s rhythms and emotions”. He says, “As we come together for Fagunotsav, let us revel in the joy of movement and melody, ushering in the season of abundance and growth.”

Fagunotsav will be held at Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Dadar (W), Mumbai, on March 23, from 4.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com.

Tags
music Fagunotsav Singer Holi
Related news
 | 19 Mar 2024

Hopeless Records March Round Up, Scene Queen, Bayside, Sweet Pill & more

MUMBAI: Metal/Bimbocore starlet Scene Queen (AKA Hannah Collins) is not here to be quiet, and she is not here to apologize. With lyrics that come for the throat of misogynists and genre purists, Collins is not afraid to disrupt the peace.SCENE QUEEN – "FINGER"

read more
 | 19 Mar 2024

MEST announce new single "When We Were Young" (ft Jaret Reddick of bowling for soup) out April 11

MUMBAI: Beloved Chicago pop-punk outfit MEST returns with the new single “WHEN WE WERE YOUNG" (feat. Jaret Reddick from Bowling For Soup) on APRIL 11th!Pre-Save "When We Were Young" HERE:About MEST:

read more
 | 19 Mar 2024

BRXYY unleashes spine-tingling new EP "Sick" - A dive into the depths of horror punk

MUMBAI: Rising artist BRXYY is thrilled to announce the release of their latest EP, "Sick," marking a significant transition into the realm of Horror Punk.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2024

Tulsi Kumar reimagines ‘Satranga’ with her soulful rendition

MUMBAI: The blockbuster hit 'Satranga' from the film Animal has a female version now with the mesmerizing vocals of Tulsi Kumar. Produced with an innovative vision, this rendition breathes new life into the much-loved track, promising to enrapture audiences nationwide.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2024

Neela's latest single "Forgive" delves into the depths of love and forgiveness

MUMBAI: Neela's latest single, "Forgive," delves into the intricate layers of forgiveness and self-worth amidst heartache. Penned and composed by Neela herself, the R&B Soul track promises to captivate audiences with its raw emotion and soulful melodies.

read more

RnM Biz

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop In Association with Dolby, IPRS presents an insightful workshop at Mayor Hall, Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Percept ICE produces a sophisticated and memorable Friends of Norwest event

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more

AI music startup Beatoven.ai raises INR 11cr in Pre-Series A round led by Capital 2B and IvyCap Ventures

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

top# 5 articles

1
MEST announce new single "When We Were Young" (ft Jaret Reddick of bowling for soup) out April 11

MUMBAI: Beloved Chicago pop-punk outfit MEST returns with the new single “WHEN WE WERE YOUNG" (feat. Jaret Reddick from Bowling For Soup) on APRIL...read more

2
Hopeless Records March Round Up, Scene Queen, Bayside, Sweet Pill & more

MUMBAI: Metal/Bimbocore starlet Scene Queen (AKA Hannah Collins) is not here to be quiet, and she is not here to apologize. With lyrics that come...read more

3
Darshan Raval pens a heartfelt note expressing gratitude as his India tour concluded with a stellar show in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Independent music’s blue eyed boy Darshan Raval just finished his second India tour which spanned close to 3 months and saw the singer set...read more

4
Get ready to groove as The House of McDowell’s Soda showers festive cheer with classic remix of 'Rang Barse'

MUMBAI: Marking the arrival of spring, the festival of colors presents a perfect opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the true essence...read more

5
Navigating the Digital Music Era: Insights from Musician Shivram Parmar

MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, the digital age has brought about both challenges and opportunities for musicians. To...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games