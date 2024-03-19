RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Mar 2024 20:58 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to groove as The House of McDowell’s Soda showers festive cheer with classic remix of 'Rang Barse'

MUMBAI: Marking the arrival of spring, the festival of colors presents a perfect opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the true essence of Yaari. The House of McDowell’s Soda recognizes the significance of this occasion and aims to amplify the spirit of camaraderie with its latest musical extravaganza, "Rang Barse."

This version of the classic Bollywood song “Rang Barse” featuring musicians King and Karan Kanchan and collaboration with Saregama music is not merely a remix. It's a tribute to the enduring bonds of friendship. The song captures the essence of “Yaaron Waali Baat” through its catchy tunes, soul-stirring lyrics, and infectious beats, expressing the limitless possibilities that unfold through small yet meaningful gestures. The unveiling of "Yaaron Waali Baat" by the House of McDowell's Soda earlier in the year further reinforced the brand's commitment in nurturing an inclusive environment by creating spaces where people can share stories, and celebrate life's moments, both big and small. Additionally, the brand is deeply invested in cultural moments as means to forge deeper connections with the audience, resonating with their interests and values.

The song's narrative unfolds amidst the vibrant atmosphere of celebration, where a group of friends eagerly enter the scene. The music pulsates and the colors swirl around them as the crowd erupts into dance. Amidst this, our protagonist's goofy moves capture the spotlight as laughter fills the room heightening his self-consciousness. Sensing this, his friends join in with unabashed enthusiasm.

The song conveys a message that our perception of ourselves is often colored by self-doubt. However, it is through the unwavering support of friends that we find the strength to embrace our authenticity. Expressing one's authentic self among friends through light-hearted antics or displaying a goofier side creates a comfortable environment and strengthens bonds. This creates a meaningful connection where everyone feels accepted and valued.

Varun Koorichh, VP, Marketing & Portfolio Head, Diageo India “The festival of colors encapsulates the essence of meaningful connections with its vibrant, inclusive, and lively energy. Amidst the festive cheer, The House of McDowell’s Soda is delighted to unveil a remix featuring musical maestros King and Karan Kanchan. As a brand, we strongly believe in the transformative power of enabling strong yet meaningful connections. We aim to create spaces where people can share stories and celebrate life's moments, both big and small, fostering an inclusive and supportive atmosphere that uplifts and empowers individuals. This remix serves as a testament to the festive spirit and reaffirms the importance of small yet meaningful gestures that can leave a lasting impact.”

Tags
The House of McDowell Soda showers festive Rang Barse
Related news
 | 01 Mar 2018

Immerse in the vibrant colours of music, this Holi, with MTV Beats and Vh1

MUMBAI: For all those waiting to rejoice the festival of colours, MTV Beats and Vh1 brings the perfect milieu of music to celebrate. Indulge in some iconic dance tracks all day long as the music channels of Viacom18 bring the ultimate Holi special playlist for their viewers.

read more

RnM Biz

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop In Association with Dolby, IPRS presents an insightful workshop at Mayor Hall, Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Percept ICE produces a sophisticated and memorable Friends of Norwest event

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more

AI music startup Beatoven.ai raises INR 11cr in Pre-Series A round led by Capital 2B and IvyCap Ventures

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Hopeless Records March Round Up, Scene Queen, Bayside, Sweet Pill & more

MUMBAI: Metal/Bimbocore starlet Scene Queen (AKA Hannah Collins) is not here to be quiet, and she is not here to apologize. With lyrics that come...read more

2
Alan Walker crafts team song for RCB ahead Of IPL 2024

MUMBAI: Renowned Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has teamed up with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to create a first-of-its-kind team...read more

3
BRXYY unleashes spine-tingling new EP "Sick" - A dive into the depths of horror punk

MUMBAI: Rising artist BRXYY is thrilled to announce the release of their latest EP, "Sick," marking a significant transition into the realm of...read more

4
Navigating the Digital Music Era: Insights from Musician Shivram Parmar

MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, the digital age has brought about both challenges and opportunities for musicians. To...read more

5
Alt Rock/Punk Rock band El Kintano y la Venerea release new single "Oceanos Sangrientos"

MUMBAI: El Kintano y la Venerea release the track "Oceanos Sangrientos" third cut of their new album "Bucle Infinito" and the second part of their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games