Watch: Ed Sheeran invites Diljit Dosanjh on stage during Mumbai concert, surprises audience with Punjabi rendition

MUMBAI: During his Mumbai concert on Saturday, singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever.

Joined on stage by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, the duo received thunderous applause as they performed Dosanjh's hit song "Lover."

Both artists later shared posts on Instagram, with Dosanjh donning a black and golden outfit with a red turban, while Sheeran opted for a black T-shirt and denim jeans, also showcasing his guitar skills.

Dosanjh's caption read, "@teddysphotos, Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge." The post garnered reactions from celebrities like Badshah, Varun Dhawan, and Harshdeep Kaur, who praised the duo's global impact and musical prowess.