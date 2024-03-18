Watch: Ed Sheeran invites Diljit Dosanjh on stage during Mumbai concert, surprises audience with Punjabi rendition

MUMBAI: During his Mumbai concert on Saturday, singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever.
Joined on stage by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, the duo received thunderous applause as they performed Dosanjh's hit song "Lover."
Both artists later shared posts on Instagram, with Dosanjh donning a black and golden outfit with a red turban, while Sheeran opted for a black T-shirt and denim jeans, also showcasing his guitar skills.
Dosanjh's caption read, "@teddysphotos, Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge." The post garnered reactions from celebrities like Badshah, Varun Dhawan, and Harshdeep Kaur, who praised the duo's global impact and musical prowess.
MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more
MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more
Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more
MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently graced the stage alongside British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi...read more
MUMBAI: During his Mumbai concert on Saturday, singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever. Joined on stage by...read more