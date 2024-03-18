Singer Dr.Jaspinder Narula unveils 'Vidaai' strikes a melancholic chord soulful rendition

MUMBAI: Iris Music is set to captivate audiences once again with their latest emotional offering, 'Vidaai.' Produced by Aakash Vashistha, this musical endeavor promises to strike a chord with listeners. Sung by the renowned Dr. Jaspinder Narula, known for her versatile vocal range spanning playback, classical, and Sufi music, the song explores themes of separation and nostalgia. Penned by Dhruv Khanna and composed by Sankalp Shrivastav, 'Vidaai' offers a poignant narrative complemented by soul-stirring melodies.

Dr. Jaspinder Narula, born on November 14, 1970, has left an indelible mark on the Indian music scene with her memorable performances in both Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Rising to fame with the duet "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" alongside Remo Fernandes from the 1998 film of the same name, she clinched the 1999 Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Her repertoire includes notable contributions to films like Mission Kashmir, Mohabbatein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Bunty Aur Babli. Beyond playback singing, Narula is celebrated for her renditions of Sufi music and Sikh religious hymns, such as Gurbani.

The music video for 'Vidaai' features Nidhi Gangta, Shubham Raj Pawar, and Kuldeep Sharma, adding visual depth to the poignant narrative. With Narula's emotive vocals, Khanna's evocative lyrics, Shrivastav's soulful composition, and Vashistha's production expertise, the teaser has already generated anticipation among audiences.

The teaser for 'Vidaai' has been released, offering a glimpse into the melancholic yet stirring melody. Fans can mark their calendars for the full music video release scheduled for March 15th, promising a compelling audio-visual experience.

Stay tuned as 'Vidaai' invites listeners on a journey of introspection and emotion, resonating with the universal themes of love, separation, and the passage of time.