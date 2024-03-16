RadioandMusic
News |  16 Mar 2024 12:33 |  By RnMTeam

Virgin Music Group and Play DMF Unveil 'Yimmy Yimmy' by Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc featuring Jacqueline Fernandez: A Cross-Cultural Collaboration

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez expressed, “I just loved the vibe of Yimmy Yimmy the moment i heard it. It’s catchy, it’s upbeat and it’s one that will propel you to get up and dance.

And to have the combined talents of Shreya Ghoshal and TayC on vocals, and a sizzling video by the uber-cool Piyush-Shazia, made it easy for me to say Yes to Yimmy Yimmy. I thank Play DMF for getting me this opportunity, and i can’t wait for audiences to see the track” Shreya Ghoshal shared her experience, saying,“I always look forward to collaborations with artists from all over the world.

We can bring the uniqueness of our cultures to the mix, and the result is always special. Working with Rajat Nagapal, and collaborating with the very talented French artist TayC, for Yimmy Yimmy, is a special track. This is my second collaboration with Play DMF after the immensely popular Guli Mata, and I am excited to see how my listeners react to this.”

Virgin Music Group Play DMF Yimmy Yimmy Shreya Ghoshal Tayc Jacqueline Fernandez
