No sleep no more: tips on how to drop those much-needed Zs

MUMBAI: Welcome to the Mixmag Asia Scene Report #141 keeping you plugged into the best news, features, music releases, events, festivals and every so often a contest

EVENTS

Hong Kong welcomes Nash’s open-format mastery on March 22

As promised, we’re back with UMAMI to present another name that’s been making waves in the scene; Nash. The Delhi DJ known for his eclectic sets that fuse Afro, house, disco, UK funky, garage, breaks, breakbeat, electro, and left-field techno will be coming to Hong Kong’s Shuffle on March 22, with Hocknell, Seth, and Illi on support duties. Read more

FEATURES

Excursions: Vacation Records is bringing the fun back to events in Jakarta

Angga, Deva, Obi, Adit and Ray are all about the fun and excitement when it comes to their events — with a good balance of professionalism and quality, of course. The crew tell all to Henry Cooper; from their humble beginnings, proudest moments and the ups and downs of the local scene to their future plans, that one crowdsurfing sofa moment… and even how they messed up DJ Masda’s set-up (but quickly managed to solve it, garnering a “good job!” from the Japanese producer). Read more

WELLNESS

Turn up the wind-down: slumber tips for night owls

What better way to commemorate World Sleep Day than by getting advice on the one thing we nighttime enthusiasts tend to overlook. Sleep and dream specialist Livy Von Goh invites us to “take matters into your own bed” with seven easy-to-follow tips for getting enough rest after all those all-nighters. Read more

ASIA NEWS

Jungle Island Music Festival debuts this weekend with all-star local line-up

The first-ever Jungle Island Music Festival kicks off today. Mixmag Asia has come on board to curate the Wetlands Stage, with Gargoyle Girlfriend, Subez Yeti, Mengzy b2b MMEE, JustBee, JFÜNG, Sean Rogers and more on the line-up. Attendees will also be able to immerse in the lush retreat location that is Lantau’s Pristine Tai Long Wan for a unique and off-the-beaten-path experience. Read more

FILM & TV

NASA’s ‘Listen to the Universe’ showcases the celestial sounds of space

In case you forgotten what the world up there sounds like. NASA once again unleashes the sounds of supernovas, galaxies and nebulas in its new documentary titled ‘Listen To The Universe’, achievable through sonification. Sonification is a method that converts astronomical data into audible tones, offering a new dimension to space imagery and providing an immersive experience. See and hear the results for yourself. Read more

EVENTS

Seoul: High-Tech Seoul presents Jeff Mills

Techno pioneer and living legend Jeff Mills is back in Seoul after a five-year absence. With support by Koshin, Soseol, and Unjin, the Axis Records head honcho will take over Mode 127 Itaewon on Saturday, March 23. For those wanting to witness the maestro in action, tickets go on sale only until this Sunday, March 17. Read more