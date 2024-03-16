RadioandMusic
News |  16 Mar 2024 12:38

Delbar Arya shoots for a wedding song in a perfect Punjabi Kudi look for her movie "Damdaa" alongside Satvinder Singh- check BTS pictures now

MUMBAI: Amidst the picturesque locales of Mohali, actress Delbar Arya is setting the stage on fire as she shoots for her upcoming Punjabi film "Damnda". The latest buzz from the sets unveils an exciting revelation - Delbar is currently shooting for a vibrant wedding song, promising to become a staple at ceremonies everywhere.

The song is infused with the soulful voice of renowned singer Nacchattar Gill, who has given many hits to the industry. Delbar's exceptional talent not only positions her as the lead but captivates her audiences with her mesmerizing dance moves. Anticipated to be the next big hit in the Punjabi music industry, this wedding-themed song is expected to be a favorite at celebrations far and wide.

Delbar's look from the song, and it's nothing short of breathtaking. Donned in a stunning pink plazo pants suit, adorned with traditional red chuda bangles, a graceful neckpiece, elegant maang tikka, and exquisite earrings, Delbar exudes the aura of a radiant newly wedded bride. With her tresses left open in loose curls and minimal makeup enhancing her natural beauty, Delbar's portrayal is nothing short of perfection. Joining Delbar is spectacle lead actor Singh Satvinder, who complements her elegance with his impeccable Punjabi attire, featuring a sherwani and turban.

Together, they bring to life the essence of Punjabi weddings, captivating audiences with their charismatic performances. As excitement continues to build, fans eagerly await a glimpse of the song that promises to be a celebration of love, culture, and tradition.

Delbar also sheds light on her song and character saying, "My character in the entire film is very simple. But for this song, I have glammed up myself and I am really enjoying it. The song promises to be a perfect wedding song. The song is sung by Nacchattar Gill, who is known for giving many hits to the industry. We are currently shooting day and night. The character of Japji which I am playing is very challenging to me personally as an actor, but I am really having a great time. The song might be released soon and I can't wait to see everyone's reaction. It's a song which will surely make you of your special one and will surely make you blush."

With the movie tentatively scheduled for release later this year, anticipation is at an all-time high for "Damdaa", a film poised to captivate audiences with its charm and vibrancy. Stay tuned for more updates as Delbar Arya continues to shine on the silver screen, leaving an indelible mark on Punjabi cinema.

