RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Mar 2024 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

Soumita Saha's Holi themed song Rang De Rasiya is all set to weave magic

MUMBAI: Spring brings forth the Holi festival, a celebration of colors uniting people nationwide. This joyous occasion inspires new songs, like Soumita Saha's "Rang De Rasiya," enriching the festive atmosphere with its melodic charm. As communities gather, they paint the world with the vibrant hues of happiness and harmony, marking the essence of Holi.

"Rang De Rasiya" blends the traditional thumri style with the experimental flair of IDM, a subset of EDM. Soumita Saha, renowned for her EDM prowess, infuses the track with an Indo-occidental fusion, creating a unique musical experience. This genre-bending approach adds a fresh twist to the traditional rhythms of thumri, captivating listeners with its innovative sound. "Rang De Rasiya" stands out not just for its experimental musical style but also for its accompanying music video. Soumita Saha's fusion of folk art and digital animation adds a captivating twist to the song's narrative. This unique blend of Indo-occidental music and artistry transforms the track into a celebration of innovation and creativity. It's a testament to Soumita's ability to seamlessly merge diverse influences into a cohesive and visually stunning masterpiece. Even though she is best known for her contribution in Music Industry. Soumita is trained artist of International fame, her art work regularly gets exhibited in prestigious art galleries and art festivals in the country and Abroad. She has represented India in many exhibitions abroad held in locations like Peru, Portland Oregon and Venezuela. In a candid tete-a-tete the singer-composer reveals " After writing and composing "Rang De Rasiya," I struggled to translate my imaginative inspirations into tangible form. Each attempt at sketching them felt futile until one afternoon when the ideas effortlessly flowed onto paper. This experience taught me that creative concepts may reside in the mind, but bringing them to life requires patience and perseverance. " The song has been digitally released and distributed by MeloTunes.Soumita is all set to drop Rang De Rasiya on the week of " Holi " . The trailer of Rang De Rasiya is Streaming on Melotunes official YouTube from 15th March.

Tags
Soumita Saha EDM Singer Songs Rang De Rasiya
Related news
 | 15 Mar 2024

Nikitaa unleashes an empowering anthem, 'Godless’ out now!

MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This incredible track, co-written with the talented Londin Thompson, is a powerful tribute to letting go of toxic relationships and embracing self-worth.

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

Madverse launches its groundbreaking AI Art Cover Generation tool, empowering independent musicians with professional-grade cover art in minutes

MUMBAI: Madverse, a pioneering Indian music-tech platform dedicated to empowering independent artists, announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI Art Cover Generation tool. This innovative technology marks a significant advancement for the Indian music industry.

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

Dolly Parton launches first multi-category home collection focused on food and family

MUMBAI: On the heels of announcing her cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin’ with sister Rachel Parton George (releasing September, 17th via Ten Speed Press), global superstar Dolly Parton today announced the launch of her first multi-category home collection featuring a wide array of home, kitchen, and

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

One Punch Man returns with Season 3!

MUMBAI: With 25,000+ 5-star reviews - Mood is THE online source for cannabis directly to your doorstep. They offer various ways to consume federally legal cannabis, such as smokeable flowers, edibles, and vapes.

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

ISLANDEER’S LATEST EP “ALL IN” OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Islandeer releases their highly anticipated EP “All In” today, a 6-track record with energetic indie-pop delights.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

BeatConnect closes $2.25M CAD round ahead of major relaunch

MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

top# 5 articles

1
ISLANDEER’S LATEST EP “ALL IN” OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Islandeer releases their highly anticipated EP “All In” today, a 6-track record with energetic indie-pop delights. Including Islandeer’s...read more

2
Madverse launches its groundbreaking AI Art Cover Generation tool, empowering independent musicians with professional-grade cover art in minutes

MUMBAI: Madverse, a pioneering Indian music-tech platform dedicated to empowering independent artists, announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI...read more

3
Hungama Digital brings top female voices as jury members for Women Game Changers - 2024

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the jury panel for the brand’s renowned Women Game Changers 2024...read more

4
Nikitaa unleashes an empowering anthem, 'Godless’ out now!

MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This...read more

5
Stuck on hold? UK band Darko has your back with "Aggro"

MUMBAI: DARKO's new single "Aggro" is a blistering audio assault, venting the frustrations and anguish of working life, and uncontrollable external...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games