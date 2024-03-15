Soumita Saha's Holi themed song Rang De Rasiya is all set to weave magic

MUMBAI: Spring brings forth the Holi festival, a celebration of colors uniting people nationwide. This joyous occasion inspires new songs, like Soumita Saha's "Rang De Rasiya," enriching the festive atmosphere with its melodic charm. As communities gather, they paint the world with the vibrant hues of happiness and harmony, marking the essence of Holi.
"Rang De Rasiya" blends the traditional thumri style with the experimental flair of IDM, a subset of EDM. Soumita Saha, renowned for her EDM prowess, infuses the track with an Indo-occidental fusion, creating a unique musical experience. This genre-bending approach adds a fresh twist to the traditional rhythms of thumri, captivating listeners with its innovative sound. "Rang De Rasiya" stands out not just for its experimental musical style but also for its accompanying music video. Soumita Saha's fusion of folk art and digital animation adds a captivating twist to the song's narrative. This unique blend of Indo-occidental music and artistry transforms the track into a celebration of innovation and creativity. It's a testament to Soumita's ability to seamlessly merge diverse influences into a cohesive and visually stunning masterpiece. Even though she is best known for her contribution in Music Industry. Soumita is trained artist of International fame, her art work regularly gets exhibited in prestigious art galleries and art festivals in the country and Abroad. She has represented India in many exhibitions abroad held in locations like Peru, Portland Oregon and Venezuela. In a candid tete-a-tete the singer-composer reveals " After writing and composing "Rang De Rasiya," I struggled to translate my imaginative inspirations into tangible form. Each attempt at sketching them felt futile until one afternoon when the ideas effortlessly flowed onto paper. This experience taught me that creative concepts may reside in the mind, but bringing them to life requires patience and perseverance. " The song has been digitally released and distributed by MeloTunes.Soumita is all set to drop Rang De Rasiya on the week of " Holi " . The trailer of Rang De Rasiya is Streaming on Melotunes official YouTube from 15th March.
MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more
Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more
MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more
MUMBAI: Islandeer releases their highly anticipated EP “All In” today, a 6-track record with energetic indie-pop delights. Including Islandeer’s...read more
MUMBAI: Madverse, a pioneering Indian music-tech platform dedicated to empowering independent artists, announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the jury panel for the brand’s renowned Women Game Changers 2024...read more
MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This...read more
MUMBAI: DARKO's new single "Aggro" is a blistering audio assault, venting the frustrations and anguish of working life, and uncontrollable external...read more