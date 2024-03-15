MUMBAI: With 25,000+ 5-star reviews - Mood is THE online source for cannabis directly to your doorstep. They offer various ways to consume federally legal cannabis, such as smokeable flowers, edibles, and vapes.
One Punch Man Returns With Season 3!
After a long wait of over five years since the last season, we finally have a trailer for season 3. And let me tell you, it's epic!
The trailer shows Garou, looking pretty bruised up and angry. The summary tells us that season 3 is promising to be action-packed and exciting.
We've got JC Staff returning to animate the series, along with key staff members from previous seasons, so we can expect some quality stuff. Although the creator, Yusuke Murata, won't be directly involved this time, it's still looking good.
The trailer kicks off with an intense battle scene between Garou and some monsters, hinting at the Monster Raid arc. This storyline is known for its action and fights, so get ready for some serious action!
Despite some criticism of JC Staff's work on season 2, they're back for season 3, and it looks like they're stepping up their game. And with familiar names like Tomohiro Suzuki on board, we're in good hands.
Unfortunately, Yusuke Murata won't be directly involved this time, but hey, at least we're finally getting a new season after all this time.
So, while we still don't have a release date, this trailer has definitely got fans hyped up for what's to come. Keep an eye out for more updates on One-Punch Man season 3!
