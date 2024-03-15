RadioandMusic
News |  15 Mar 2024

One Punch Man returns with Season 3!

After a long wait of over five years since the last season, we finally have a trailer for season 3. And let me tell you, it's epic!

The trailer shows Garou, looking pretty bruised up and angry. The summary tells us that season 3 is promising to be action-packed and exciting.

We've got JC Staff returning to animate the series, along with key staff members from previous seasons, so we can expect some quality stuff. Although the creator, Yusuke Murata, won't be directly involved this time, it's still looking good.

The trailer kicks off with an intense battle scene between Garou and some monsters, hinting at the Monster Raid arc. This storyline is known for its action and fights, so get ready for some serious action!

Despite some criticism of JC Staff's work on season 2, they're back for season 3, and it looks like they're stepping up their game. And with familiar names like Tomohiro Suzuki on board, we're in good hands.

Unfortunately, Yusuke Murata won't be directly involved this time, but hey, at least we're finally getting a new season after all this time.

So, while we still don't have a release date, this trailer has definitely got fans hyped up for what's to come. Keep an eye out for more updates on One-Punch Man season 3!

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

BeatConnect closes $2.25M CAD round ahead of major relaunch

MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

