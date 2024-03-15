RadioandMusic
News |  15 Mar 2024 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Nikitaa unleashes an empowering anthem, 'Godless’ out now!

MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This incredible track, co-written with the talented Londin Thompson, is a powerful tribute to letting go of toxic relationships and embracing self-worth.

In 'Godless,' Nikitaa fearlessly shares her stories, weaving a narrative that resonates with each person who has dared to walk away from manipulation. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Nikitaa herself, 'Godless' maintains its thematic integrity with the infusion of choral and orchestral elements, transforming it into a true power pop ballad. The song encourages listeners to choose self-empowerment over blind faith and is a testament to resilience.

This release promises a captivating blend of storytelling that will surely leave a lasting impression. "Godless" is more than just a song; it's an anthem of strength and joy over just discovering independence.

Song Credits:
Writers: Nikita Mehta,Londin Thompson
Producer: Nikita Mehta
Mixing and Mastering Engineer: Nikita Mehta
Performed by: Nikitaa

