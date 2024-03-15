RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Mar 2024 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

Mahindra excellence in theatre awards and festival opens its 2024 edition with the inspiring Hindi play ‘Gagan Damama Bajyo’

MUMBAI: On Thursday, 14th March 2024, the 19th edition of the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival (META) began at New Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium. The top ten selected productions for this season offer a diverse cross-section of India, exploring a wide range of subjects. The Festival will spotlight key narratives, including powerful retellings of epic tales, examinations of oppression and authoritarianism, depictions of protest and rebellion, explorations of identity and gender, reflections on the sanctity of the artist, considerations of ethics and morality, and portrayals of adventure and grit, through its varied repertoire of plays from across the country.
 
The opening reception welcomed the esteemed META Jury 2024 members, including acclaimed theatre actress, casting director and writer Dolly Thakore; prolific and celebrated actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda; veteran theatre director and actress Kusum Haider; eminent director, actor, acclaimed playwright and writer Mahesh Dattani; celebrated actor, music composer, singer and set designer Raghuvir Yadav; director of the Serendipity Arts Foundation and Serendipity Arts Festival Smriti Rajgarhiya; and celebrated theatre and film actor Vinay Pathak.
 
Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We look forward to the 19th META with pride and joy. META has furthered our vision of promoting theatre, the source code of many art forms. It is greatly satisfying to see it hold its position as the only national level recognition for the theatre community over all these years. To provide a stage to theatre groups, big and small from across the country is consistent with our intent to enable moments of Rise in everything we do. “
 
Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said, “Meta is a platform that represents diversity and showcases the immense talent and creativity that India has to offer across languages and regions. Theatre provides a mirror to society and its many challenges and is a vehicle for truth telling in its most effective form. “
 
Following the reception that opened the capital’s landmark theatre festival, the season's inaugural play, titled Gagan Damama Bajyo, directed by Piyush Mishra, co-directed by Hemant Pandey, and produced by Rahul Gandhi, commenced. Presented in Hindi and lasting for a duration of 100 minutes, Gagan Damama Bajyo is a musical that vividly portrays the inspiring life story of one of India's most celebrated freedom fighters and revolutionaries, Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The play transports audiences to the era of revolution, depicting the profound impact of events like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Bhagat Singh and his contemporaries, such as Sukhdev Thapar and Bhagwati Charan Vohra. It also sheds light on their association with the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association and their encounters with movement stalwarts like Chandrashekhar Azad.
 
 For the 2024 season, the Festival received over 390 entries from across India, representing states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, and Rajasthan.
Tags
Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) Gagan Damama Bajyo music
Related news
 | 15 Mar 2024

Nikitaa unleashes an empowering anthem, 'Godless’ out now!

MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This incredible track, co-written with the talented Londin Thompson, is a powerful tribute to letting go of toxic relationships and embracing self-worth.

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

Dolly Parton launches first multi-category home collection focused on food and family

MUMBAI: On the heels of announcing her cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin’ with sister Rachel Parton George (releasing September, 17th via Ten Speed Press), global superstar Dolly Parton today announced the launch of her first multi-category home collection featuring a wide array of home, kitchen, and

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

Kiko teams up with Rodriguez Jr. for second album single Miller

MUMBAI:Following the release of Second Life with Agoria, which served as the announcement single for his forthcoming Digital Family album, French Touch artist and illustrious producer Kiko reveals his second album offering.

read more
 | 15 Mar 2024

One Punch Man returns with Season 3!

MUMBAI: With 25,000+ 5-star reviews - Mood is THE online source for cannabis directly to your doorstep. They offer various ways to consume federally legal cannabis, such as smokeable flowers, edibles, and vapes.

read more
 | 14 Mar 2024

Rohan Solomon unveils The Synergy Group: A harmonious blend of music, education, and community empowerment

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon, the driving force behind The Synergy Group, unveils the narrative behind his transition from a celebrated singer-songwriter to the Founder and CEO of a dynamic enterprise.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

BeatConnect closes $2.25M CAD round ahead of major relaunch

MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more

Spotify takes action: Submits updated EU App with pricing info amid Apple antitrust scrutiny

MUMBAI: Spotify announced today that it has submitted an updated version of its app to the App Stread more

top# 5 articles

1
FOLKRIM unleashes folk-infused metal fury "Suoherran Hovi"

MUMBAI: Folkrim, emerging from the dark solitude of Finland's Western coast, has evolved from a one-man project to a fully formed folk-infused death...read more

2
Hungama Digital brings top female voices as jury members for Women Game Changers - 2024

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the jury panel for the brand’s renowned Women Game Changers 2024...read more

3
Nikitaa unleashes an empowering anthem, 'Godless’ out now!

MUMBAI: Nikitaa drops her latest track, "Godless," produced, mixed, and written by Nikitaa themself, is out now on all major platforms. This...read more

4
Madverse launches its groundbreaking AI Art Cover Generation tool, empowering independent musicians with professional-grade cover art in minutes

MUMBAI: Madverse, a pioneering Indian music-tech platform dedicated to empowering independent artists, announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI...read more

5
One Punch Man returns with Season 3!

MUMBAI: With 25,000+ 5-star reviews - Mood is THE online source for cannabis directly to your doorstep. They offer various ways to consume federally...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games