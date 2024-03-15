ISLANDEER’S LATEST EP “ALL IN” OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Islandeer releases their highly anticipated EP “All In” today, a 6-track record with energetic indie-pop delights.
Including Islandeer’s latest singles - Easier, A Time and In The Sun - the EP features three unreleased songs, title-track “All In”, new crowd-favourite “Sunshine Street”, and an unreleased 2014 demo, “Where Were We”.
The band are set to perform the EP and more in upcoming performances such as TRIFECTA’s Backyard Sessions and SOFAR Sounds, as well as features on 98.7FM and Scratch ‘n’ Shuffle.
Tracklist:
Easier
All In
In the Sun
A Time
Sunshine Street
Where Were We (2014 Demo)
