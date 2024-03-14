XG partners with Nike for 'Air Max Dn' collaboration!

MUMBAI: Girl Group XG, Riding High on Multiple Overseas Music Festival Invitations, partners with Nike for 'Air Max Dn' Collaboration!
Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired girl group, XG have unveiled images for their collaboration with Nike's new "Air Max Dn" (released March 26th), which are now available on
Instagram (@niketokyo and @XG official). Fans have flooded the comments section with remarks such as:
"An amazing collaboration"
"Truly stunning, XG should be proud"
"Loved every bit of the styling."
XG have garnered international acclaim not only for their music and performances but also for their fashion and styling. Be sure to check out the visuals where each of the seven members shine brightly.
On March 2nd, XG performed at "SUPALAPA Festival 2024", held at Resorts World Awana Genting Highlands in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Additionally, it was announced that they will be performing at the "GuangZhou MDSK Music Festival" in China on March 30th.
Since last year, XG has received offers from and performed at numerous large-scale music festivals overseas, including New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia. Anticipation is high for their appearances at many more international music festivals this year. Fans can also look forward to details about their first-ever world tour, which was announced as a surprise during last year's showcase live.
