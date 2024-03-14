Stuck on hold? UK band Darko has your back with "Aggro"

MUMBAI: DARKO's new single "Aggro" is a blistering audio assault, venting the frustrations and anguish of working life, and uncontrollable external factors stifling progress.

The lyrics, penned by bassist Karl Sursham, will resonate with anyone stuck on a long call, waiting for a straightforward answer from a company but being hopelessly bounced around departments.

Sursham said:

“Big companies often think of you as a number and not a human. Management cover their tracks by lying and blaming the staff below them rather than listening and learning about what they can do better, unaware of the damage it causes again and again.”

Crushing guttural screams seamlessly flow into anthemic singalongs, with the frothing anger of Converge but irresistible hooks of The Offspring.

Released via Lockjaw Records (EU) and Thousand Island Records (NA), "Aggro" is the second single from "Greyscale", the nihilistic second chapter of a trilogy of releases from the veteran South East England quintet.

Stream the "Aggro" video here:

Stream on DSPs: https://darko.lnk.to/aggro

Pre-orders for a collectors edition 3 EP set chronicling the whole project (including 2022's “SPARKLE” and an upcoming third EP) are live now HERE.

Darko appear at Manchester Punk Festival on Sunday 31st March, BAdlands in Lincoln and will be touring Ontario and Quebec, Canada in May.

Darko is a heavy, fast, melodic band known for energetic live shows, and unabashed social commentary. Originally forming in Guildford in the south of England in 2009, the quintet have toured in 35+ countries including Canada, Japan, and Australia.

Darko consists of Rob Piper and Chris Brown (Guitars), Karl Sursham (Bass), Andy Borg (Drums), and vocalist Tom West who was recruited from Lockjaw Records labelmates Almeida in 2020 following the departure of original frontman Dan Smith.

With a rejuvinated hunger for creative expression, this new iteration of Darko continues to expand its audience worldwide with a furious fusion of modern punk, prog and post-hardcore influences.

What people are saying

“Melodic and heavy, fast and intricate, Darko plays furious melodic hardcore in incendiary live shows.” – FRONT Magazine

‘They’ve got the skills and imagination to make this a heart-racing listen… check out Darko right now’ – Big Cheese

“Alright, let’s just get this out there for everyone: this band is composed of some SERIOUS rippers.” – Dying Scene

“Darko match A Wilhelm Scream act perfectly for on-stage energy, shredability and a hard-working but fun attitude. Darko never give less than 110% live and they always have the best time doing it.” – Shout Louder

'Techy skate-punk for fans of Belvedere and Strung Out' - Rock Sound