Rohan Solomon unveils The Synergy Group: A harmonious blend of music, education, and community empowerment

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon, the driving force behind The Synergy Group, unveils the narrative behind his transition from a celebrated singer-songwriter to the Founder and CEO of a dynamic enterprise.

Reflecting on this pivotal shift, Solomon describes it as a "very organic and natural progression," rooted in his lifelong aspiration to own a studio. He shares, "I've always dreamed of owning my own studio (Synergy Audio Productions) since the first time I ever recorded in one." This dream turned reality marked the inception of a world-class studio in his hometown, setting the stage for the group's diverse verticals.

Speaking about the vision driving The Synergy Group and its multifaceted components, including Synergy Audio Productions and Synergy Institute of Music, Solomon articulates, "There are 3 verticals in the Synergy Group." He elaborates on the studio's offerings, highlighting its rare expertise in mixing music and scores in Dolby Atmos format, designed by renowned UK-based firm Munro Acoustics.

Discussing the expansion into education, Solomon recounts, "The expansion into education was a gradual shift." Collaborating with Mohit Rathor, he founded Synergy Institute of Music, offering a comprehensive range of courses encompassing Trinity Courses, Wirth Academy courses, and tailored syllabi for younger learners.

Looking ahead, Solomon envisions The Synergy Group as a vibrant community hub, stating, "I really want to create a community through Synergy." He emphasizes the importance of nurturing talent and providing a safe space for growth, both artistically and entrepreneurially.

Addressing queries about balancing his roles as a musician and CEO, Solomon affirms his commitment to his artistic pursuits while acknowledging the need to prioritize the nascent venture. He concludes, "I'll always be a singer-songwriter at heart," expressing his enthusiasm for the journey ahead with The Synergy Group.